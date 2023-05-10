Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Spirit of Girls

Girls Inc. of the Valley’s annual signature event on April 28 exceeded its fundraising goal of $100,000, thanks to the support from corporate sponsors, including lead sponsor PeoplesBank, and generous individual donors. About 400 people attended “Spirit of Girls: Hall of Fame,” where they heard from current students, alumni, and parent speakers about the impact Girls Inc. programs have had on them. More than 50 volunteers worked to make this event happen. Funds raised directly support free summer programming for youth in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond.

Seamless Transition

Maria Toyoda (left), provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs Western New England University (WNE), and Holyoke Community College (HCC) President Christina Royal recently signed a joint admissions agreement intended to strengthen existing academic and student-support partnerships and facilitate an easier transfer pathway for eligible HCC students to attend WNE after they complete their associate degrees and meet other conditions. Students who satisfy the requirements are eligible for several benefits, including guaranteed acceptance and junior status at WNE.

Reading and Talking

Throughout May, Mental Health Awareness Month, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center is partnering with Holyoke Public Library and Springfield’s city libraries to encourage awareness and conversations on the topic of mental wellness. Displays of books and other materials dealing with mental health are on display to promote understanding around mental health and encourage similar collaborations for libraries to become better resources on the topic.