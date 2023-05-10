Mother’s Day Brunch, Concert

May 14: Judd’s Restaurant at Gateway City Arts has a full schedule of events planned for Mother’s Day, beginning with its Sunday brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following brunch at 2 p.m. will be a benefit concert for Safe Passage, featuring “Fantasie for Flute and Piano,” performed by Mosaic, the flute/piano duo of Sue Kurian and Meg Kelsey Wright. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a kaleidoscope of unusual pieces: two fantasies by Gabriel Fauré and Albert Franz Doppler; two tangos by Astor Piazzolla and Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth; a folk-like, jazzy theme and variation by New Hampshire composer Gwyneth Walker; a haunting nocturne for alto flute and piano by Norwegian composer Johan Kvandal; and flute and piano solos by Arthur Honegger and Clara Schumann. The concert is part of the classical-music series at Gateway City Arts sponsored by GLC, the venue’s nonprofit arm. Donations for Safe Passage will be accepted at the door. Safe Passage provides survivors with the support and information to keep themselves and their children safe and to rebuild their lives in the wake of domestic violence. Learn more at safepass.org. Visit tableagent.com/springfield/judds-restaurant to make Mother’s Day brunch reservations.

Great Golf Escape

May 15: The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its 15th annual Great Golf Escape event starting at 10 a.m. at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. The cost for this event is $125 for individual YPS members, $500 for a YPS member foursome team captain, $150 for individual non-members, and $600 for a non-member foursome team captain. There will be prizes, a hole-in-one contest with a cash prize, a poker challenge, and more. Registration includes lunch, post-golf dinner, and giveaways. Visit www.springfieldyps.com/events.html#!event/register/2023/5/15/great-golf-escape-2023 to register. This event is open to the public, so there is no need to be a YPS member to play. However, members will receive a free mulligan, entry into the door-prize raffle, and more. The event’s presenting sponsor is PeoplesBank. Other sponsors include Beauty Batlles Lounge, Brown and Brown Insurance, Caring Medical Staffing, Chikmedia, DDS Acoustical Specialties, HUB International, Kyle Sullivan, LiftTruck Parts & Service, LUSO Federal Credit Union, Monson Savings Bank, Raymond James, UMass Dining, and Visual Sound Production.

‘A Journey of Hope and Recovery’ Walkathon

May 21: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts (NAMI-WM) will hold its 23rd annual Walkathon Celebration, “A Journey of Hope and Recovery,” at the Stanley Park Beveridge Pavilion Annex starting at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The event is suitable for all ages and abilities and will directly benefit the organization’s continuing efforts to help improve the lives of those individuals living with mental-health conditions and their families. The festivities will include guest speakers, fun activities, raffles, and more. People can help NAMI-WM continue its mission by participating in this walkathon as an individual or team and/or sponsoring the event. For more information, call (413) 786-9139 or visit www.namiwm.org/events for pledge and sponsorship forms. Volunteers are needed.

You Ball Fundraising Gala

June 1: The Springfield Pride Parade organization announced the inaugural You Ball Fundraising Gala, taking place at 6 p.m. in MGM Springfield’s Aria Ballroom. With a Met Gala-inspired Fabergè egg theme, the You Ball will celebrate the diverse beauty, uniqueness, and prestige of the LGBTQIA+ community. The gala will feature music, dining options, performances, and conversations with parade organizers and Springfield city officials. Proceeds from the You Ball Fundraising Gala will directly support the Springfield Pride Parade organization’s Safe Space program, which provides Springfield public-school students with a safe environment to effectively communicate, build self-confidence, work on their social and emotional skills, develop healthy relationships, and focus on community engagement. Sponsored by MassMutual, MGM Springfield, Springfield Technical Community College, and the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, the event aims to be an inspirational evening to celebrate and honor the region’s LGBTQIA+ and ally business owners, professionals, and community leaders. For more information on You Ball tickets, table sponsorships, and gala program marketing inquiries, visit www.springfieldprideparade.org/youball.

Free Shred Days

June 10, Sept. 23, Oct. 14: Monson Savings Bank will once again host free community shred days in 2023. As in previous years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering up with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this series of events welcoming the public to discard their documents in a safe and secure manner. This is an ideal opportunity to dispose of unwanted documents such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, and medical records. Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available while supplies last. Shred days are scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampden branch, 15 Somers Road; Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ware branch, 136 West St.; and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wilbraham branch, 100 Post Office Park.

40 Under Forty

June 15: BusinessWest will host the annual 40 Under Forty Gala at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. One of the most anticipated events of the year, the gala will celebrate the class of 2023, which is announced and profiled in this issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. The gala will feature a VIP hour for the honorees and sponsors, networking, the presentation of the Alumni Achievement Award, and introduction of members of the class of 2022. For more information or to purchase tickets, go HERE. This year’s 40 Under Forty presenting sponsor is PeoplesBank, and the 40 Under Forty Alumni Achievement Award presenting sponsor is Health New England. Partner sponsors include Comcast Business, Live Nation, the Markens Group, MGM Springfield, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management, and Webber & Grinnell Insurance.

Hooplandia

June 23-25: Registration for Hooplandia, a 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, is now open at www.hooplandia.com and includes levels of play for all ages and divisions. The tournament, presented by the Eastern States Exposition (ESE) and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will take place on the grounds of ESE in West Springfield June 23-25, with special games at the Hall of Fame in Springfield. The event is expected to attract thousands of fans and players as hundreds of games take place across more than 70 courts. Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. With brackets that include veterans, first responders, youth, wheelchair athletes, college elites, and many more, there’s a spot on the court for everyone. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range from $75 to $190, with children under 8 and participants in the Special Olympics category being free of charge. Anyone interested should email [email protected]. Hooplandia welcomes participation from youth team referees, scorekeepers, Fan Village contest facilitators, and volunteers for myriad duties to help make this inaugural year a success. Those interested in participating in this groundbreaking event can fill out the volunteer form at www.hooplandia.com.