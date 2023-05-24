Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Emanuel Diaz and Netsy Diaz v. Saltmarsh Brothers Construction Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $61,500

Filed: 4/12/23

Xiao Xin Zhang v. Springfield Area Transit Authority Inc. d/b/a Satco

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $179,479

Filed: 4/12/23

Trickstar Trumbling & Fitness LLC v. Westmass Area Development Corp.

Allegation: Breach of lease: $100,000

Filed: 4/13/23

Faspac Plastikes Inc. v. East Baking Co. Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $173,512.67

Filed: 4/17/23

Homestesd Baking Co. v. East Baking Co. Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $204,357.36

Filed: 5/2/23

Ken Lansing SC LLC v. Whiting Building LLC, Friedman Real Estate, and CWFS-REDS LLC d/b/a Realinsight Market

Allegation: Breach of real-estate contract: $104,742

Filed: 5/12/23