Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Royal Sendoff

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, elected officials, and community members gathered at Holyoke Community College on May 3 to celebrate the leadership and legacy of retiring President Christina Royal. Among those in attendance was Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia (pictured below right with Royal), who delivered a proclamation recognizing her service to the city. Royal’s last day at HCC will be July 14. George Timmons will begin his service as HCC’s fifth president in June.

Kentucky Derby Party

On May 5, the Armory at MGM Springfield was the setting for hats, horses, and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby. The annual fundraiser for Square One was presented by lead sponsors PeoplesBank, USI Insurance, Alekman DiTusa, Baystate Health/Health New England, and Meridian Industrial Group. (Photos by Chris Marion Photography)

Exciting Chapter

On May 4, Link to Libraries hosted its signature biennial fundraising event at the Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to raising $109,000, this year’s celebration marked a huge milestone for the nonprofit: the donation of its 1 millionth book to a child and school in need.

Dealer of the Year

On May 4, Gary Rome Hyundai hosted the TIME Dealer of the Year Celebration, a reception honoring the company, which TIME magazine chose from a field of more than 16,000 dealerships nationwide. (Photos by Ivy Pohl)