Picture This

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia with Royal
Royal Sendoff

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, elected officials, and community members gathered at Holyoke Community College on May 3 to celebrate the leadership and legacy of retiring President Christina Royal. Among those in attendance was Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia (pictured below right with Royal), who delivered a proclamation recognizing her service to the city. Royal’s last day at HCC will be July 14. George Timmons will begin his service as HCC’s fifth president in June.

from left) state Sen. John Velis, Holyoke Director of Planning and Economic Development Aaron Vega, and state Rep. Pat Duffy.

Kentucky Derby Party

On May 5, the Armory at MGM Springfield was the setting for hats, horses, and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the 149th Kentucky Derby. The annual fundraiser for Square One was presented by lead sponsors PeoplesBank, USI Insurance, Alekman DiTusa, Baystate Health/Health New England, and Meridian Industrial Group. (Photos by Chris Marion Photography)

From left, Jenny MacKay of USI Insurance Services and Rob DiTusa and Ryan Alekman of Alekman DiTusa

Jennifer Yergeau of PeoplesBank (left) with Kristine Allard, Square One’s vice president of Development & Communication

Exciting Chapter

On May 4, Link to Libraries hosted its signature biennial fundraising event at the Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to raising $109,000, this year’s celebration marked a huge milestone for the nonprofit: the donation of its 1 millionth book to a child and school in need.

Susan Jaye-Kaplan, co-founder of Link to Libraries

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal with Laurie Flynn

Dealer of the Year

On May 4, Gary Rome Hyundai hosted the TIME Dealer of the Year Celebration, a reception honoring the company, which TIME magazine chose from a field of more than 16,000 dealerships nationwide. (Photos by Ivy Pohl)

Gary Rome (center)

Rome greets (from left) Sister Mary Caritas SP, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and his Chief of Staff Jon D’Angelo

