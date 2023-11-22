Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Amy Desroches v. Luis Maravilha Sr., Annastacia Maravilha, and Aloralynn Maravilha d/b/a Twinscape Design and Construction Co.

Allegation: Defendant contracted to do work on plaintiff’s premises; defendant did not do some of the work, and the work defendant did was done negligently: $10,000

Filed: 11/8/23

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Joseph Asante v. Burkhard Restoration & Property Services LLC and Patrick Burkhard

Allegation: Breach of contract:$77,631.22

Filed: 10/11/23

Joanne Laviolette v. Aldi Massachusetts LLC and Aldi Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $70,000

Filed: 10/13/23

Jose Pomales v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $7,046.33

Filed: 10/19/23