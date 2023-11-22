Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Super 60

The Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60 Luncheon drew nearly 500 attendees to the MassMutual Center on Nov. 9. This year, the traditional Revenue and Growth categories were expanded to five with the addition of Start-Up, Give Back, and Non-Profit categories.

Bikes Fight Cancer

In its inaugural year, Bikes Fight Cancer raised more than $190,000 for cancer research and services by engaging cyclists to fundraise and participate in various cycling events, including the Bikes Fight Cancer Charity Ride in June. On Nov. 5, Bikes Fight Cancer donated $36,500 to the Center for Human Development’s (CHD) Cancer House of Hope, which participated in the charity ride.

Campaign Kickoff

Berkshire United Way (BUW) launched its 2023-24 campaign with a kickoff celebration on Sept. 20 at the Country Club of Pittsfield, recognizing companies and organizations that went above and beyond and individuals who raised awareness and encouraged giving.

Gone to the Dog

Baystate Children’s Hospital recently welcomed Isabela — Isa for short — as its first-ever facility dog, thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The golden retriever goes to work every day to provide animal-assisted therapy to pediatric patients, their families, and staff members. Facility dogs are used exclusively for clinical work; they can physically interact with patients to provide comfort and are trained to help with tasks like teaching kids how to take medication, keeping a child calm during medical intervention, and providing incentives for kids to get out of bed for a walk.

Honoring Service

JGS Lifecare held its 2023 annual meeting on Oct. 10. Highlights of the meeting included remarks from Robert Whitten, president of JGS Lifecare; Dr. Margaret Calkins, president of Innovative Designs in Environments for an Aging Society and recipient of the 2022 Changemaker Award from the Center for Health Design; and Adam Berman, CEO of JGS Lifecare (pictured, right, with Rudy D’Agostino, partner at Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. and treasurer of JGS Lifecare, who received the Chair’s Service Award at the meeting).

Pipeline to Nursing

State officials visited Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Oct. 17 to celebrate a statewide nursing scholarship program that pays 100% of costs for community-college nursing students. Pictured: HCC nursing student Katelynn Richard, center, practices under the supervision of Instructor Dorothy Shannon as Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, state Sen. Jo Comerford, and HCC President George Timmons look on. Also in attendance were Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones, Commissioner of Public Health Robbie Goldstein, state Sen. Adam Gomez, state Rep. Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.