Dakin Humane Society Announces 2024 Humane Award Nominations

SPRINGFIELD — Dakin Humane Society will be accepting nominations from the public for its Dakin Humane Awards until June 30. Nominees should be people or organizations that go out of their way to care for animals in need, people who volunteer to help animals, or people and/or animals who have provided significant public service or shown courage in a crisis.

Finalists in each of the award categories will be picked from among the nominees and notified of their selection in August. The awards will be presented at an event to be held at Dakin on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The six awards to be bestowed are:

• Youth Award, which honors a hero, age 16 or younger, whose extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the life of an animal and makes the world a kinder and gentler place;

• Champion Award, which honors an individual in the public or nonprofit sector who has faithfully served and made life better for tens of thousands of animals and people in Western Mass;

• Richard and Nathalie Woodbury Philanthropy Award, which pays homage to an individual who displays a remarkable sense of stewardship in sharing time, talent, and financial resources to improve the lives of animals and the people who love them;

• Distinguished Animal Award, which recognizes an exceptional animal (and handler, when applicable) whose extraordinary devotion to people has proven transformative or lifesaving in challenging or exceptional circumstances;

• Corporate Leadership Award, which is presented to a business or its corporate foundation, of any size, that demonstrates outstanding commitment to improve the lives of animals through employee giving, volunteerism, or partnership; and

• Frances M. Wells Award, which given to an individual recognized for notable contributions to the health and welfare of animals.

“The Humane Awards recognize individuals within our community that are making a difference for animals,” said Stacey Price, director of Development and Marketing at Dakin. “The people nominated demonstrate exemplary service and compassion and are an inspiration for others. Their efforts raise awareness about animal welfare issues and service. Together, we celebrate and acknowledge their acts of compassion toward animals that help create a culture of empathy and advocacy in our community.”

Nominations are being accepted online only at www.dakinhumane.org/humane-awards. Mail-in nominations will not be accepted. Nominees should be residents of Central or Western Mass. or Northern Conn.

After June 30, nominations will be reviewed by Dakin Humane Society’s directors and staff, and finalists will be selected. After that, a panel of independent judges will select the winners by voting in each category. The decisions will be based solely on the content of the nomination forms. Nominators are asked to provide thoughtful, concise, and specific examples of their nominees’ efforts on behalf of animals.