Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Reinaldo Román

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced the hiring of Reinaldo Román as vice president, branch officer. In this role, Román will manage the institution’s branch operations at its main office located at 70 South St., Pittsfield. Additionally, he will assist the organization with its further development of Spanish-focused materials.

Román joins the bank after a successful 23-year tenure at Greylock Federal Credit Union. He has extensive experience in branch operations and management, business development, retail lending, and customer relations. He received his business administration in banking degree from Berkshire Community College.

“Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is thrilled to welcome Reinaldo to our team,” CEO J. Jay Anderson said. “He is an exceptional individual and brings years of branch operations and business-development experience in the financial-services industry.”