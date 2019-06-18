Delaney’s Market Store to Open in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Owner Peter Rosskothen announced the opening of a Delaney’s Market store at 1365 Main St. in Springfield. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will preside over the ceremony.

Delaney’s Market is a retail store that features chef-inspired meals that are fresh and ready to serve with little effort. It also features a selection of beer and wine. The Delaney’s Market target audience is a busy individual or family who wants to eat a quality lunch or dinner at their home or office without the hassle of long prep times and/or high costs. Delaney’s Market Springfield will also feature delivery to its immediate area, as well as curbside pick-up.

“We are so excited to be part of downtown Springfield,” said Roberta Hurwitz, general manager, who will oversee operations and an eight-member team at the Springfield store. “The renaissance of the city is happening; we look forward to being a great citizen and neighbor.”

This is the second Delaney’s Market store; its flagship store is located at the Longmeadow Shops in Longmeadow and has been open since 2016. Additional stores will open later this year, one in Wilbraham and one in Westfield.

“I love this amazing community of Western Mass., but I am especially grateful for the support we have gotten over the years,” Rosskothen said. “We live in a great place with great people.”