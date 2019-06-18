Revenues at MGM Springfield Rise in May

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield reported an uptick in total gambling revenues in May, taking in $22,285,565.57, compared to $21,818,086.34 in April. The past three months were the casino’s three best, revenue-wise, since September 2018, its first full month of operations.

Of the May revenues, $6,182,892 came from table games and $16,102,673 from slot machines.

“We continue to be pleased with our performance. We’re capturing market share and growing loyalty,” President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Mathis said. “May was an especially rewarding month for us, as thousands of guests won cash and prizes through our Great Outdoor Giveaway and various other casino marketing promotions. We were also buoyed by the start of our outdoor summer concert series, MGM LIVE, presented by the Big E, as well as the launch of Food Truck Fridays. Our ROAR! comedy series continued to be the place for laughs in the region with several near sell-out performances. And we capped off the month with a fun new advertising campaign highlighting MGM Springfield’s ease of access, convenience, and the place to go for spontaneous fun and excitement.”