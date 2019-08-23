The Dowd Agencies Settles into New Southampton Office

SOUTHAMPTON — The Dowd Agencies, LLC opened the doors at its new Southampton office during an open house on Aug. 21. Having outgrown its previous space in town, the Dowd Agencies packed up at 170 College Highway and moved down the road to 124 College Highway, lured by the desire for expanded parking and office space.

“We enjoy being a part of the Southampton community, but we outgrew our old space,” said John Dowd Jr., president and CEO. “We were happy to be able to find a larger space, just down the road, that continues to allow us serve our clients in this area.”

The new Southampton location of the Dowd Agencies is full-service, providing personal insurance, commercial insurance and employee benefits, including life insurance and retirement plans.

“This relocation within Southampton is another step we’ve taken to improve access to our agents and services,” added David Griffin Sr., executive vice president and treasurer for the Dowd Agencies. “We love being part of the Southampton community and are happy that we found a larger location to accommodate our needs and the needs of our clients.”