Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Aspen Hill Farm

1207 North Westfield St.

Lenny Blews

Auto Point Motors

1039 Springfield St.

Moe Borhot

Claremont Home Improvements

166 Thalia Dr.

Robert Claremont

Culverine Firearms

1325 Springfield St., Suite 7

Jeffrey Smith

Easterntronics

425 Springfield St.

Dang Huynh

Everestcar

266 Walnut St.

Eduard Pomaznuk

Giovanni’s

719 Main St.

Bruno Russo

AMHERST

The Barbershop Whiskey Barrel

35 Montague Road, Unit E

Malynda Isabelle

The Corner Cupboard

314 College St.

KaiQi Herzig

Crowned by Cage

12 Longmeadow Dr., Unit 21

Monica Cage

Dream Glimmers

85 Amity St., Apt. 201

Jennie Moss

KDQ Designs

170 East Road, Unit 84

Kathleen DeQuence Anderson

Kensie Beauty LLC

150 Fearing St.

Lara Mackenzie

BELCHERTOWN

Aqua Vitae Woodworks

396 Michael Sears Road

Justin Satkowski

M&C Towing

117 South Washington St.

Michael Piechota, Craig Blazejowski

CHICOPEE

A&M Auto Sales & Repair

451 Granby Road

Waleed Obeid

Bias Family Childcare

73 Saint James Ave.

Destiny Sanchez

The Calming Rain Wellness, LLC

1262 Memorial Dr.

Marquise Edmunds

CHS Girls Basketball Booster Club

20 Lord Ter.

Diane Cross, Monica Torres

Eagle Designs & Labels

126½ Cochran St.

Darren Descoteaux

ED Transport LLC

45 Laclede Ave.

Edgardo Diaz

Freihofer Baking Co.

437 Irene St.

Robert Shiwa

EAST LONGMEADOW

413 Power Washing

30 Chadwyck Lane

Regan Held

A&E Styles Inc.

2 North Main St.

Emanuela Hernandez

Amanda’s Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

35 Donamor Lane

Amanda Bousquet

Architecture Environment Life Inc.

264 North Main St., Unit 2

Kevin Rothschild-Shea

Autumn Lane Decor

46 Shaker Road

Judith Cusano

Blend

173 Shaker Road

Jillian Lafave

Ciao Bella Salon

128 Shaker Road

Christine O’Connell

Elevated Anesthesia Service

34 Pembroke Terrace

Nathanael Rosario

Elite Image

489 North Main St.

Stephanie Reid

Exim Communications Inc.

200 North Main St., Unit 4

Jose Borges

Goosehead Insurance

200 North Main St.

Rana Morton

ENFIELD

All American Assisted Living at Enfield

118 Hazard Ave.

Glenn Kaplan

Coin Cloud

307 Hazard Ave.

Christopher McAlary

Forty-Two Ten Consulting

8 Sandpiper Road

Joel Cox Jr.

Joey’s Flooring

40 Indian Run

Joseph Gannuscio Jr.

Liquor Ox

10 Hazard Ave., Unit 6

Gaurav Bishndi

GRANBY

McPherson Consulting Services

111 Taylor St.

Jeffrey McPherson

Mountain View Training Center

203 Taylor St.

Daniel Haber

GREAT BARRINGTON

Allard Engineering

61 Blue Hill Road

David Allard

Barrington Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation

20 Stockbridge Road

Erin Fleig

Berkshire Corporate Retreats

7 Meadow Lane

Sabrina Jaffe, Michael Jaffe

Birches-Roy Funeral Home

33 South St.

Joseph Roy

Blue Heron Reiki

388 Park St. North

Karen Smith Clark

Brownson’s Towing & Repair

115 Gas House Lane

Connor Brownson

Byzantiums

32 Railroad St.

Anne Minifie

Caretaking Unlimited

77 Egremont Plain Road

Jonathan Banks Shapiro

The Chef’s Shop

31 Railroad St., Suite 4

Robert Navarino

D.A. Dempsey Auto Sales

446 Stockbridge Road

David Dempsey

Derek Neaz-Nibur, PsyD

21 Pope St.

Derek Neaz-Nibur

Doula Odessa & Birth Services

80 Maple St., Suite 3

Odessa Bates

Fancy That Antiques

504 Stockbridge Road

Malena Teves

Great Barrington Community Acupuncture Clinic

294 Main St., Suite 6

Michelle Manto

Guarducci Stained Glass Studios

6 Stony Brook Road

David Guarducci

Handy Andy Utility Services

208 South St.

William Crowell Sr.

Happy Nails and Spa Inc.

329 Stockbridge Road, Suite 1

Binh Tran

Jay Amidon

437 Old Monterey Road

Jay Amidon

Leave ’em with Liv

276 North Plain Road

Olivia Van Sant

Lion Cleaning Services

12 Mechanic St.

Maritza Atehortua

GREENFIELD

A.B. Edmonds Construction

127 Shelburne Road

Alfred Edmonds

Aromatic Fillers LLC

38 Hayward St.

Todd Green

Artisan Beverage Corp.

324 Wells St.

Jeffrey Canter

Blake Equipment

28 Butternut St.

Blake Group Holdings

Blue Ganu

62 Grayes Road

Terry Gray

Connecticut River Acupuncture

14 Miles St.

Joshua Warren

Copycat

180 Main St.

Heewon Yang

Cowan Garage

93 Vernon St.

James Cowan, Alice Cowan

Designs by Monique

227 Colrain Road

Monique Richardson

GFC Inc.

347 Wells St.

Eugene Darmanchev, Dmitriy Darmanchev

Joan E. Bitters TBC

698 Country Club Road

Joan Bitters

Joseph S. Rae

347 Wells St.

Joseph S. Rae, LLC

Kathryn Martini LLC

42 Abbott St.

Kathyrn Martini

HADLEY

Budget Auto Repair

8 Pine Hill Road

Kevin Michelson

In the Green Gardens

243 Russell St.

In the Green Gardens Inc.

Kellogg Builders

12 Knightly Road

Larry Kellogg

Mobil

110 Russell St.

Gibbs Oil Co.

HOLYOKE

Brian Boru

37 Commercial St.

Carlo Sarno

China House

322A Appleton St.

China House

Izm Prizm

535 Main St.

Orlando Santos

Kim Lee Nails

322 Appleton St.

Luy Nguyen

LeafLux Cannabis

40 Lyman St.

Albert Babadzhonov

MammaRazzi Photography Inc.

4 Open Square Way

Jenna Medina, Jacqueline Slatton

LONGMEADOW

Aislinn Paige Art

47 Barclay St.

Aislinn Calabrese

Calming Goods

56 Lincoln Road

Kara Upperton, Constance Gumlaw

LUDLOW

A.K. Paint

9 Cady St.

Andrew Kessler

Balance Professional

77 East St.

Lori Miller

Bare Beauty

271 East St.

Katie Chicoine

The Chop Shop

123 Center St.

Jessica Lacosse

Dr. Binca Warren, DMD

77 Winsor St., Unit 102

Binca Warren

Envision Wellness-Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine

77 Winsor St., Unit 101

Cristina Carreira

Head to Toe Day Spa

36 East St.

Danyun Huang

KWJ Mechanical Services

193 Marion Circle

Kris Johnson

MONSON

Allyson Heintz Eventing

147 Wales Road

Allyson Heintz

Bumblebee Quilting Service

17 Green St.

James Lynch

J&L Lawncare & More

72 Wood Hill Road

Joseph Tetreault IV, Luke Mitchell

Mystic Grove Goods

270 Silver St.

Tracey Kida, Paul Kida

NORTH ADAMS

KT Realty Management

118 Bracewell Ave., Unit 1W

Makayla Thomas

RJ’s Taxi

429 Curran Highway

Obilio Rodriguez

PITTSFIELD

27 Hull Ave.

27 Hull Ave.

Brian Boateng

28 Clinton Ave. LLC

144 Clinton Ave.

Jaryn Pierson

A-Go Transportation Services LLC

52 Linden St.

Michael Agovi

AK Online Store

1278 North St.

Arthur Friederick Jr.

Anna Maria Gifts

144 South St.

Joanna Sokolsky

Auto Tech Repair Inc.

1335 West Housatonic St.

Auto Tech Repair Inc.

Berkshire Automotive

607 West Housatonic St.

Berkshire Automotive Repair and Sales Inc.

Berkshire Screen

35 First St.

B&G Glass LLC

Blueprint Property Group

437 North St.

437 Property Management LLC

Cali Vera Skate Co.

75 Sherwood Dr.

Benjamin LaForest

Camp Arrow Wood

195 Cloverdale St.

Caw II LLC

The Central Downtown Inn and Suites

20 West Housatonic St.

Rivera Properties LLC

Chili’s Grill & Bar

555 Hubbard Ave., Suite 107

Pepper Dining Inc.

Deidre’s Special Day

2 South St.

Deidre Torra Inc.

Dotties Coffee Lounge

444 North St.

Jessica Rufo

Eastern Body Works and Reflexology

765 Tyler St.

Shu Tong Chau

Embrace Potential

26 Pleasure Ave.

Kathleen Riley

Emily Joy Seamstress

101 Gamwell Ave.

Emily Geary

Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.

30 Warwick St.

Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.

KJ Home Improvement LLC

200 Montgomery Ave. Ext.

KJ Home Improvement LLC

KRM Remodeling

82 Wilson St.

Skyler Cesan Karns

K’s Merchandise

301 North St.

Kyoung Ja Kim

SOUTH HADLEY

Jim’s Home Improvement

6 Lloyd St.

James Pouliot

Gorse Children’s Center

27 Morgan St.

Valley Opportunity Council

Sevarino Bookeeping Service

42 Lamb St.

Donna Sevarino

SOUTHWICK

40 Up Tackle Co.

813 College Highway

Nathan Kane

Coward Farms LLC

150 College Highway

John Coward

SPRINGFIELD

Arminder Singh MD P.C.

50 Maple St.

Arminder Singh, MD

The B Brand

68 King St.

Mattie McQuarley

Before After

686 Belmont Ave.

Jose Calderon

Beyond Glamorous

524 Main St.

Latisha Smith

Big D’s Collectibles

6 Campechi St.

Darren DiFronzo

Bkaye Self-Storage

553-555 St. James Ave.

St. James Place

A Brush and a Bucket

21 Higgins Circle

Shaquille Rodriguez

The Capanna

1655 Boston Road

Dawn Cincotta

City Beat Multi Media Group

95 Mill St.

Anthony Bass

Class Auto Sales

466 Main St.

Eddy Almanzar

Cortland Dental & Braces

1070 St. James Ave.

Hathaway Road Dental

Couture Property Group

465 Taylor St.

Robert Couture

Cumberland Farms #6717

66 Parker St.

Cumberland Farms

El Sazon Criollo

464 Bridge St.

Waleska Colon

Esporta Fitness

1150 West Columbus Ave.

LAF Inc.

Fired & Grilled Trap House

1269 Berkshire Ave.

Damall Dyer

Food Zone Supermarket

355 Belmont Ave.

D&F Food Service

Hatillo Restaurant LLC

810 Cottage St.

Angel Aviles Cruz

Home Improvement

61 Hall St.

Exal Gonzalez

Jacob Roofing

413 Nottingham St.

Dimas Castaneda

JV Consulting Firm

108 Mooreland St.

Jacqueline Velez

La3pleta

5 Fairdel St.

Yonad Sierra

Lai Z Auto Repair

62 Worcester Ave.

Vidal Morales

Lashed by Madison

143 Main St., Suite 316

Madison Rose

Little Workshop

4 Front St.

Paul Stasiak

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing

807 Wilbraham Road

Margaret Mantini

M&J Illumination

18 Alderman St.

Jesus Rodriguez

Ma’Hjunie Customs

46 Montgomery St.

Kenyetta Hagans

WARE

LJG Properties

45 Old Gilbertville Road

Lisa Gauvin

M&R Concentrates

54 Greenwich Plains Road

Ryan Sinclair

WEST SPRINGFIELD

5 Star Bookkeeping Service

169 Main St.

Jeffrey Chickerella

Advanced Aesthetics Medi Spa LLC

120 Westfield St.

Yelena Ivanov

Atwood Fire & Security

33 Sylvan St.

George Condon

Berkshire Group

76 Van Horn St.

Gary Webster

Colorbomb Studios LLC

1417 Westfield St.

Daniel Soule

Detecto Guard

31-33 Sylvan St.

George Condon

Dr. Christine G. Whalen

1005 Elm St.

Christine Whalen

Dynamark Security Centers

31-33 Sylvan St.

George Condon

Eastern Builders

733 Memorial Ave.

Sergey Kaletin

Hydro Dog Town of West Springfield

640 Elm St.

Joseph Maple

Jen’s Custom Gnomes

176 Woodbrook Terrace

Jennifer Peterson

Landry Lock and Alarm

33 Sylvan St.

George Condon

Lily’s

6 Windpath West

Susan Melchin

Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Co.

174 Brush Hill Ave.

Roland Joyal

WILBRAHAM

Happy Goat Farm

26 Monson Road

Jeffrey Lotterer

Image ‘n’ Ink

2009 Boston Road

Barbara Christie