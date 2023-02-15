Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Aspen Hill Farm
1207 North Westfield St.
Lenny Blews
Auto Point Motors
1039 Springfield St.
Moe Borhot
Claremont Home Improvements
166 Thalia Dr.
Robert Claremont
Culverine Firearms
1325 Springfield St., Suite 7
Jeffrey Smith
Easterntronics
425 Springfield St.
Dang Huynh
Everestcar
266 Walnut St.
Eduard Pomaznuk
Giovanni’s
719 Main St.
Bruno Russo
AMHERST
The Barbershop Whiskey Barrel
35 Montague Road, Unit E
Malynda Isabelle
The Corner Cupboard
314 College St.
KaiQi Herzig
Crowned by Cage
12 Longmeadow Dr., Unit 21
Monica Cage
Dream Glimmers
85 Amity St., Apt. 201
Jennie Moss
KDQ Designs
170 East Road, Unit 84
Kathleen DeQuence Anderson
Kensie Beauty LLC
150 Fearing St.
Lara Mackenzie
BELCHERTOWN
Aqua Vitae Woodworks
396 Michael Sears Road
Justin Satkowski
M&C Towing
117 South Washington St.
Michael Piechota, Craig Blazejowski
CHICOPEE
A&M Auto Sales & Repair
451 Granby Road
Waleed Obeid
Bias Family Childcare
73 Saint James Ave.
Destiny Sanchez
The Calming Rain Wellness, LLC
1262 Memorial Dr.
Marquise Edmunds
CHS Girls Basketball Booster Club
20 Lord Ter.
Diane Cross, Monica Torres
Eagle Designs & Labels
126½ Cochran St.
Darren Descoteaux
ED Transport LLC
45 Laclede Ave.
Edgardo Diaz
Freihofer Baking Co.
437 Irene St.
Robert Shiwa
EAST LONGMEADOW
413 Power Washing
30 Chadwyck Lane
Regan Held
A&E Styles Inc.
2 North Main St.
Emanuela Hernandez
Amanda’s Pet Sitting and Dog Walking
35 Donamor Lane
Amanda Bousquet
Architecture Environment Life Inc.
264 North Main St., Unit 2
Kevin Rothschild-Shea
Autumn Lane Decor
46 Shaker Road
Judith Cusano
Blend
173 Shaker Road
Jillian Lafave
Ciao Bella Salon
128 Shaker Road
Christine O’Connell
Elevated Anesthesia Service
34 Pembroke Terrace
Nathanael Rosario
Elite Image
489 North Main St.
Stephanie Reid
Exim Communications Inc.
200 North Main St., Unit 4
Jose Borges
Goosehead Insurance
200 North Main St.
Rana Morton
ENFIELD
All American Assisted Living at Enfield
118 Hazard Ave.
Glenn Kaplan
Coin Cloud
307 Hazard Ave.
Christopher McAlary
Forty-Two Ten Consulting
8 Sandpiper Road
Joel Cox Jr.
Joey’s Flooring
40 Indian Run
Joseph Gannuscio Jr.
Liquor Ox
10 Hazard Ave., Unit 6
Gaurav Bishndi
GRANBY
McPherson Consulting Services
111 Taylor St.
Jeffrey McPherson
Mountain View Training Center
203 Taylor St.
Daniel Haber
GREAT BARRINGTON
Allard Engineering
61 Blue Hill Road
David Allard
Barrington Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
20 Stockbridge Road
Erin Fleig
Berkshire Corporate Retreats
7 Meadow Lane
Sabrina Jaffe, Michael Jaffe
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St.
Joseph Roy
Blue Heron Reiki
388 Park St. North
Karen Smith Clark
Brownson’s Towing & Repair
115 Gas House Lane
Connor Brownson
Byzantiums
32 Railroad St.
Anne Minifie
Caretaking Unlimited
77 Egremont Plain Road
Jonathan Banks Shapiro
The Chef’s Shop
31 Railroad St., Suite 4
Robert Navarino
D.A. Dempsey Auto Sales
446 Stockbridge Road
David Dempsey
Derek Neaz-Nibur, PsyD
21 Pope St.
Derek Neaz-Nibur
Doula Odessa & Birth Services
80 Maple St., Suite 3
Odessa Bates
Fancy That Antiques
504 Stockbridge Road
Malena Teves
Great Barrington Community Acupuncture Clinic
294 Main St., Suite 6
Michelle Manto
Guarducci Stained Glass Studios
6 Stony Brook Road
David Guarducci
Handy Andy Utility Services
208 South St.
William Crowell Sr.
Happy Nails and Spa Inc.
329 Stockbridge Road, Suite 1
Binh Tran
Jay Amidon
437 Old Monterey Road
Jay Amidon
Leave ’em with Liv
276 North Plain Road
Olivia Van Sant
Lion Cleaning Services
12 Mechanic St.
Maritza Atehortua
GREENFIELD
A.B. Edmonds Construction
127 Shelburne Road
Alfred Edmonds
Aromatic Fillers LLC
38 Hayward St.
Todd Green
Artisan Beverage Corp.
324 Wells St.
Jeffrey Canter
Blake Equipment
28 Butternut St.
Blake Group Holdings
Blue Ganu
62 Grayes Road
Terry Gray
Connecticut River Acupuncture
14 Miles St.
Joshua Warren
Copycat
180 Main St.
Heewon Yang
Cowan Garage
93 Vernon St.
James Cowan, Alice Cowan
Designs by Monique
227 Colrain Road
Monique Richardson
GFC Inc.
347 Wells St.
Eugene Darmanchev, Dmitriy Darmanchev
Joan E. Bitters TBC
698 Country Club Road
Joan Bitters
Joseph S. Rae
347 Wells St.
Joseph S. Rae, LLC
Kathryn Martini LLC
42 Abbott St.
Kathyrn Martini
HADLEY
Budget Auto Repair
8 Pine Hill Road
Kevin Michelson
In the Green Gardens
243 Russell St.
In the Green Gardens Inc.
Kellogg Builders
12 Knightly Road
Larry Kellogg
Mobil
110 Russell St.
Gibbs Oil Co.
HOLYOKE
Brian Boru
37 Commercial St.
Carlo Sarno
China House
322A Appleton St.
China House
Izm Prizm
535 Main St.
Orlando Santos
Kim Lee Nails
322 Appleton St.
Luy Nguyen
LeafLux Cannabis
40 Lyman St.
Albert Babadzhonov
MammaRazzi Photography Inc.
4 Open Square Way
Jenna Medina, Jacqueline Slatton
LONGMEADOW
Aislinn Paige Art
47 Barclay St.
Aislinn Calabrese
Calming Goods
56 Lincoln Road
Kara Upperton, Constance Gumlaw
LUDLOW
A.K. Paint
9 Cady St.
Andrew Kessler
Balance Professional
77 East St.
Lori Miller
Bare Beauty
271 East St.
Katie Chicoine
The Chop Shop
123 Center St.
Jessica Lacosse
Dr. Binca Warren, DMD
77 Winsor St., Unit 102
Binca Warren
Envision Wellness-Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine
77 Winsor St., Unit 101
Cristina Carreira
Head to Toe Day Spa
36 East St.
Danyun Huang
KWJ Mechanical Services
193 Marion Circle
Kris Johnson
MONSON
Allyson Heintz Eventing
147 Wales Road
Allyson Heintz
Bumblebee Quilting Service
17 Green St.
James Lynch
J&L Lawncare & More
72 Wood Hill Road
Joseph Tetreault IV, Luke Mitchell
Mystic Grove Goods
270 Silver St.
Tracey Kida, Paul Kida
NORTH ADAMS
KT Realty Management
118 Bracewell Ave., Unit 1W
Makayla Thomas
RJ’s Taxi
429 Curran Highway
Obilio Rodriguez
PITTSFIELD
27 Hull Ave.
27 Hull Ave.
Brian Boateng
28 Clinton Ave. LLC
144 Clinton Ave.
Jaryn Pierson
A-Go Transportation Services LLC
52 Linden St.
Michael Agovi
AK Online Store
1278 North St.
Arthur Friederick Jr.
Anna Maria Gifts
144 South St.
Joanna Sokolsky
Auto Tech Repair Inc.
1335 West Housatonic St.
Auto Tech Repair Inc.
Berkshire Automotive
607 West Housatonic St.
Berkshire Automotive Repair and Sales Inc.
Berkshire Screen
35 First St.
B&G Glass LLC
Blueprint Property Group
437 North St.
437 Property Management LLC
Cali Vera Skate Co.
75 Sherwood Dr.
Benjamin LaForest
Camp Arrow Wood
195 Cloverdale St.
Caw II LLC
The Central Downtown Inn and Suites
20 West Housatonic St.
Rivera Properties LLC
Chili’s Grill & Bar
555 Hubbard Ave., Suite 107
Pepper Dining Inc.
Deidre’s Special Day
2 South St.
Deidre Torra Inc.
Dotties Coffee Lounge
444 North St.
Jessica Rufo
Eastern Body Works and Reflexology
765 Tyler St.
Shu Tong Chau
Embrace Potential
26 Pleasure Ave.
Kathleen Riley
Emily Joy Seamstress
101 Gamwell Ave.
Emily Geary
Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.
30 Warwick St.
Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.
KJ Home Improvement LLC
200 Montgomery Ave. Ext.
KJ Home Improvement LLC
KRM Remodeling
82 Wilson St.
Skyler Cesan Karns
K’s Merchandise
301 North St.
Kyoung Ja Kim
SOUTH HADLEY
Jim’s Home Improvement
6 Lloyd St.
James Pouliot
Gorse Children’s Center
27 Morgan St.
Valley Opportunity Council
Sevarino Bookeeping Service
42 Lamb St.
Donna Sevarino
SOUTHWICK
40 Up Tackle Co.
813 College Highway
Nathan Kane
Coward Farms LLC
150 College Highway
John Coward
SPRINGFIELD
Arminder Singh MD P.C.
50 Maple St.
Arminder Singh, MD
The B Brand
68 King St.
Mattie McQuarley
Before After
686 Belmont Ave.
Jose Calderon
Beyond Glamorous
524 Main St.
Latisha Smith
Big D’s Collectibles
6 Campechi St.
Darren DiFronzo
Bkaye Self-Storage
553-555 St. James Ave.
St. James Place
A Brush and a Bucket
21 Higgins Circle
Shaquille Rodriguez
The Capanna
1655 Boston Road
Dawn Cincotta
City Beat Multi Media Group
95 Mill St.
Anthony Bass
Class Auto Sales
466 Main St.
Eddy Almanzar
Cortland Dental & Braces
1070 St. James Ave.
Hathaway Road Dental
Couture Property Group
465 Taylor St.
Robert Couture
Cumberland Farms #6717
66 Parker St.
Cumberland Farms
El Sazon Criollo
464 Bridge St.
Waleska Colon
Esporta Fitness
1150 West Columbus Ave.
LAF Inc.
Fired & Grilled Trap House
1269 Berkshire Ave.
Damall Dyer
Food Zone Supermarket
355 Belmont Ave.
D&F Food Service
Hatillo Restaurant LLC
810 Cottage St.
Angel Aviles Cruz
Home Improvement
61 Hall St.
Exal Gonzalez
Jacob Roofing
413 Nottingham St.
Dimas Castaneda
JV Consulting Firm
108 Mooreland St.
Jacqueline Velez
La3pleta
5 Fairdel St.
Yonad Sierra
Lai Z Auto Repair
62 Worcester Ave.
Vidal Morales
Lashed by Madison
143 Main St., Suite 316
Madison Rose
Little Workshop
4 Front St.
Paul Stasiak
Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
807 Wilbraham Road
Margaret Mantini
M&J Illumination
18 Alderman St.
Jesus Rodriguez
Ma’Hjunie Customs
46 Montgomery St.
Kenyetta Hagans
WARE
LJG Properties
45 Old Gilbertville Road
Lisa Gauvin
M&R Concentrates
54 Greenwich Plains Road
Ryan Sinclair
WEST SPRINGFIELD
5 Star Bookkeeping Service
169 Main St.
Jeffrey Chickerella
Advanced Aesthetics Medi Spa LLC
120 Westfield St.
Yelena Ivanov
Atwood Fire & Security
33 Sylvan St.
George Condon
Berkshire Group
76 Van Horn St.
Gary Webster
Colorbomb Studios LLC
1417 Westfield St.
Daniel Soule
Detecto Guard
31-33 Sylvan St.
George Condon
Dr. Christine G. Whalen
1005 Elm St.
Christine Whalen
Dynamark Security Centers
31-33 Sylvan St.
George Condon
Eastern Builders
733 Memorial Ave.
Sergey Kaletin
Hydro Dog Town of West Springfield
640 Elm St.
Joseph Maple
Jen’s Custom Gnomes
176 Woodbrook Terrace
Jennifer Peterson
Landry Lock and Alarm
33 Sylvan St.
George Condon
Lily’s
6 Windpath West
Susan Melchin
Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Co.
174 Brush Hill Ave.
Roland Joyal
WILBRAHAM
Happy Goat Farm
26 Monson Road
Jeffrey Lotterer
Image ‘n’ Ink
2009 Boston Road
Barbara Christie