Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Aspen Hill Farm
1207 North Westfield St.
Lenny Blews

Auto Point Motors
1039 Springfield St.
Moe Borhot

Claremont Home Improvements
166 Thalia Dr.
Robert Claremont

Culverine Firearms
1325 Springfield St., Suite 7
Jeffrey Smith

Easterntronics
425 Springfield St.
Dang Huynh

Everestcar
266 Walnut St.
Eduard Pomaznuk

Giovanni’s
719 Main St.
Bruno Russo

AMHERST

The Barbershop Whiskey Barrel
35 Montague Road, Unit E
Malynda Isabelle

The Corner Cupboard
314 College St.
KaiQi Herzig

Crowned by Cage
12 Longmeadow Dr., Unit 21
Monica Cage

Dream Glimmers
85 Amity St., Apt. 201
Jennie Moss

KDQ Designs
170 East Road, Unit 84
Kathleen DeQuence Anderson

Kensie Beauty LLC
150 Fearing St.
Lara Mackenzie

BELCHERTOWN

Aqua Vitae Woodworks
396 Michael Sears Road
Justin Satkowski

M&C Towing
117 South Washington St.
Michael Piechota, Craig Blazejowski

CHICOPEE

A&M Auto Sales & Repair
451 Granby Road
Waleed Obeid

Bias Family Childcare
73 Saint James Ave.
Destiny Sanchez

The Calming Rain Wellness, LLC
1262 Memorial Dr.
Marquise Edmunds

CHS Girls Basketball Booster Club
20 Lord Ter.
Diane Cross, Monica Torres

Eagle Designs & Labels
126½ Cochran St.
Darren Descoteaux

ED Transport LLC
45 Laclede Ave.
Edgardo Diaz

Freihofer Baking Co.
437 Irene St.
Robert Shiwa

EAST LONGMEADOW

413 Power Washing
30 Chadwyck Lane
Regan Held

A&E Styles Inc.
2 North Main St.
Emanuela Hernandez

Amanda’s Pet Sitting and Dog Walking
35 Donamor Lane
Amanda Bousquet

Architecture Environment Life Inc.
264 North Main St., Unit 2
Kevin Rothschild-Shea

Autumn Lane Decor
46 Shaker Road
Judith Cusano

Blend
173 Shaker Road
Jillian Lafave

Ciao Bella Salon
128 Shaker Road
Christine O’Connell

Elevated Anesthesia Service
34 Pembroke Terrace
Nathanael Rosario

Elite Image
489 North Main St.
Stephanie Reid

Exim Communications Inc.
200 North Main St., Unit 4
Jose Borges

Goosehead Insurance
200 North Main St.
Rana Morton

ENFIELD

All American Assisted Living at Enfield
118 Hazard Ave.
Glenn Kaplan

Coin Cloud
307 Hazard Ave.
Christopher McAlary

Forty-Two Ten Consulting
8 Sandpiper Road
Joel Cox Jr.

Joey’s Flooring
40 Indian Run
Joseph Gannuscio Jr.

Liquor Ox
10 Hazard Ave., Unit 6
Gaurav Bishndi

GRANBY

McPherson Consulting Services
111 Taylor St.
Jeffrey McPherson

Mountain View Training Center
203 Taylor St.
Daniel Haber

GREAT BARRINGTON

Allard Engineering
61 Blue Hill Road
David Allard

Barrington Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
20 Stockbridge Road
Erin Fleig

Berkshire Corporate Retreats
7 Meadow Lane
Sabrina Jaffe, Michael Jaffe

Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St.
Joseph Roy

Blue Heron Reiki
388 Park St. North
Karen Smith Clark

Brownson’s Towing & Repair
115 Gas House Lane
Connor Brownson

Byzantiums
32 Railroad St.
Anne Minifie

Caretaking Unlimited
77 Egremont Plain Road
Jonathan Banks Shapiro

The Chef’s Shop
31 Railroad St., Suite 4
Robert Navarino

D.A. Dempsey Auto Sales
446 Stockbridge Road
David Dempsey

Derek Neaz-Nibur, PsyD
21 Pope St.
Derek Neaz-Nibur

Doula Odessa & Birth Services
80 Maple St., Suite 3
Odessa Bates

Fancy That Antiques
504 Stockbridge Road
Malena Teves

Great Barrington Community Acupuncture Clinic
294 Main St., Suite 6
Michelle Manto

Guarducci Stained Glass Studios
6 Stony Brook Road
David Guarducci

Handy Andy Utility Services
208 South St.
William Crowell Sr.

Happy Nails and Spa Inc.
329 Stockbridge Road, Suite 1
Binh Tran

Jay Amidon
437 Old Monterey Road
Jay Amidon

Leave ’em with Liv
276 North Plain Road
Olivia Van Sant

Lion Cleaning Services
12 Mechanic St.
Maritza Atehortua

GREENFIELD

A.B. Edmonds Construction
127 Shelburne Road
Alfred Edmonds

Aromatic Fillers LLC
38 Hayward St.
Todd Green

Artisan Beverage Corp.
324 Wells St.
Jeffrey Canter

Blake Equipment
28 Butternut St.
Blake Group Holdings

Blue Ganu
62 Grayes Road
Terry Gray

Connecticut River Acupuncture
14 Miles St.
Joshua Warren

Copycat
180 Main St.
Heewon Yang

Cowan Garage
93 Vernon St.
James Cowan, Alice Cowan

Designs by Monique
227 Colrain Road
Monique Richardson

GFC Inc.
347 Wells St.
Eugene Darmanchev, Dmitriy Darmanchev

Joan E. Bitters TBC
698 Country Club Road
Joan Bitters

Joseph S. Rae
347 Wells St.
Joseph S. Rae, LLC

Kathryn Martini LLC
42 Abbott St.
Kathyrn Martini

HADLEY

Budget Auto Repair
8 Pine Hill Road
Kevin Michelson

In the Green Gardens
243 Russell St.
In the Green Gardens Inc.

Kellogg Builders
12 Knightly Road
Larry Kellogg

Mobil
110 Russell St.
Gibbs Oil Co.

HOLYOKE

Brian Boru
37 Commercial St.
Carlo Sarno

China House
322A Appleton St.
China House

Izm Prizm
535 Main St.
Orlando Santos

Kim Lee Nails
322 Appleton St.
Luy Nguyen

LeafLux Cannabis
40 Lyman St.
Albert Babadzhonov

MammaRazzi Photography Inc.
4 Open Square Way
Jenna Medina, Jacqueline Slatton

LONGMEADOW

Aislinn Paige Art
47 Barclay St.
Aislinn Calabrese

Calming Goods
56 Lincoln Road
Kara Upperton, Constance Gumlaw

LUDLOW

A.K. Paint
9 Cady St.
Andrew Kessler

Balance Professional
77 East St.
Lori Miller

Bare Beauty
271 East St.
Katie Chicoine

The Chop Shop
123 Center St.
Jessica Lacosse

Dr. Binca Warren, DMD
77 Winsor St., Unit 102
Binca Warren

Envision Wellness-Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine
77 Winsor St., Unit 101
Cristina Carreira

Head to Toe Day Spa
36 East St.
Danyun Huang

KWJ Mechanical Services
193 Marion Circle
Kris Johnson

MONSON

Allyson Heintz Eventing
147 Wales Road
Allyson Heintz

Bumblebee Quilting Service
17 Green St.
James Lynch

J&L Lawncare & More
72 Wood Hill Road
Joseph Tetreault IV, Luke Mitchell

Mystic Grove Goods
270 Silver St.
Tracey Kida, Paul Kida

NORTH ADAMS

KT Realty Management
118 Bracewell Ave., Unit 1W
Makayla Thomas

RJ’s Taxi
429 Curran Highway
Obilio Rodriguez

PITTSFIELD

27 Hull Ave.
27 Hull Ave.
Brian Boateng

28 Clinton Ave. LLC
144 Clinton Ave.
Jaryn Pierson

A-Go Transportation Services LLC
52 Linden St.
Michael Agovi

AK Online Store
1278 North St.
Arthur Friederick Jr.

Anna Maria Gifts
144 South St.
Joanna Sokolsky

Auto Tech Repair Inc.
1335 West Housatonic St.
Auto Tech Repair Inc.

Berkshire Automotive
607 West Housatonic St.
Berkshire Automotive Repair and Sales Inc.

Berkshire Screen
35 First St.
B&G Glass LLC

Blueprint Property Group
437 North St.
437 Property Management LLC

Cali Vera Skate Co.
75 Sherwood Dr.
Benjamin LaForest

Camp Arrow Wood
195 Cloverdale St.
Caw II LLC

The Central Downtown Inn and Suites
20 West Housatonic St.
Rivera Properties LLC

Chili’s Grill & Bar
555 Hubbard Ave., Suite 107
Pepper Dining Inc.

Deidre’s Special Day
2 South St.
Deidre Torra Inc.

Dotties Coffee Lounge
444 North St.
Jessica Rufo

Eastern Body Works and Reflexology
765 Tyler St.
Shu Tong Chau

Embrace Potential
26 Pleasure Ave.
Kathleen Riley

Emily Joy Seamstress
101 Gamwell Ave.
Emily Geary

Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.
30 Warwick St.
Innovation Renovation & Construction Inc.

KJ Home Improvement LLC
200 Montgomery Ave. Ext.
KJ Home Improvement LLC

KRM Remodeling
82 Wilson St.
Skyler Cesan Karns

K’s Merchandise
301 North St.
Kyoung Ja Kim

SOUTH HADLEY

Jim’s Home Improvement
6 Lloyd St.
James Pouliot

Gorse Children’s Center
27 Morgan St.
Valley Opportunity Council

Sevarino Bookeeping Service
42 Lamb St.
Donna Sevarino

SOUTHWICK

40 Up Tackle Co.
813 College Highway
Nathan Kane

Coward Farms LLC
150 College Highway
John Coward

SPRINGFIELD

Arminder Singh MD P.C.
50 Maple St.
Arminder Singh, MD

The B Brand
68 King St.
Mattie McQuarley

Before After
686 Belmont Ave.
Jose Calderon

Beyond Glamorous
524 Main St.
Latisha Smith

Big D’s Collectibles
6 Campechi St.
Darren DiFronzo

Bkaye Self-Storage
553-555 St. James Ave.
St. James Place

A Brush and a Bucket
21 Higgins Circle
Shaquille Rodriguez

The Capanna
1655 Boston Road
Dawn Cincotta

City Beat Multi Media Group
95 Mill St.
Anthony Bass

Class Auto Sales
466 Main St.
Eddy Almanzar

Cortland Dental & Braces
1070 St. James Ave.
Hathaway Road Dental

Couture Property Group
465 Taylor St.
Robert Couture

Cumberland Farms #6717
66 Parker St.
Cumberland Farms

El Sazon Criollo
464 Bridge St.
Waleska Colon

Esporta Fitness
1150 West Columbus Ave.
LAF Inc.

Fired & Grilled Trap House
1269 Berkshire Ave.
Damall Dyer

Food Zone Supermarket
355 Belmont Ave.
D&F Food Service

Hatillo Restaurant LLC
810 Cottage St.
Angel Aviles Cruz

Home Improvement
61 Hall St.
Exal Gonzalez

Jacob Roofing
413 Nottingham St.
Dimas Castaneda

JV Consulting Firm
108 Mooreland St.
Jacqueline Velez

La3pleta
5 Fairdel St.
Yonad Sierra

Lai Z Auto Repair
62 Worcester Ave.
Vidal Morales

Lashed by Madison
143 Main St., Suite 316
Madison Rose

Little Workshop
4 Front St.
Paul Stasiak

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
807 Wilbraham Road
Margaret Mantini

M&J Illumination
18 Alderman St.
Jesus Rodriguez

Ma’Hjunie Customs
46 Montgomery St.
Kenyetta Hagans

WARE

LJG Properties
45 Old Gilbertville Road
Lisa Gauvin

M&R Concentrates
54 Greenwich Plains Road
Ryan Sinclair

WEST SPRINGFIELD

5 Star Bookkeeping Service
169 Main St.
Jeffrey Chickerella

Advanced Aesthetics Medi Spa LLC
120 Westfield St.
Yelena Ivanov

Atwood Fire & Security
33 Sylvan St.
George Condon

Berkshire Group
76 Van Horn St.
Gary Webster

Colorbomb Studios LLC
1417 Westfield St.
Daniel Soule

Detecto Guard
31-33 Sylvan St.
George Condon

Dr. Christine G. Whalen
1005 Elm St.
Christine Whalen

Dynamark Security Centers
31-33 Sylvan St.
George Condon

Eastern Builders
733 Memorial Ave.
Sergey Kaletin

Hydro Dog Town of West Springfield
640 Elm St.
Joseph Maple

Jen’s Custom Gnomes
176 Woodbrook Terrace
Jennifer Peterson

Landry Lock and Alarm
33 Sylvan St.
George Condon

Lily’s
6 Windpath West
Susan Melchin

Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Co.
174 Brush Hill Ave.
Roland Joyal

WILBRAHAM

Happy Goat Farm
26 Monson Road
Jeffrey Lotterer

Image ‘n’ Ink
2009 Boston Road
Barbara Christie

