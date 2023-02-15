The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

New Renovation Inc., 10 Columbus St., Apt. 3, Agawam, MA, 01001. Roman Khyliuk, same. Construction services.

BELCHERTOWN

122 Federal St. Inc., 122 Federal St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Goe Greige, 253 Woodland St., West Boylston, MA 01583. Gas station and variety store.

BROOKFIELD

Unique Painting and Service Inc., 176 Rise Corner Road, Brookfield, MA 01506. Sugeiry Lopez, same. General painting and home remodeling services.

CHICOPEE

Joella Raiche Counseling Services Inc., 1981 Memorial Dr., Suite 160, Chicopee, MA 01020. Joella Raiche, same. Outpatient psychotherapy.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Happy Acres Homeowners’ Association, Inc., 35 South Bend Lane, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Marlene Goldstein, same. A non-profit corporation established to provide continued maintenance, repair, and appearance of the common improvements including, but not limited to, the drainage easements, infiltration basins, entrance landscaping, street amenities, and street trees, benefitting the twenty three (23) lots plus the stormwater parcel in East Longmeadow.

FLORENCE

DSP3 Custom Mfg., Inc., 552 Ryan Road, Florence, MA 01062. Darrin Pensivy, same. Production and sale of fabricated products.

LENOX

Carefully Crafted Construction Inc., 322 West St., Lenox, MA 01240. Sebastien Piekutowski, same. Residential construction; remodeling and home additions.

MILLERS FALLS

Current Future Corporation, 5 Bangs St., Millers Falls, MA 01349. Spencer Shorkey, same. Non-profit organization established to encourage the adoption of renewable energy technologies in regions that have lower adoption rates, by setting up working demonstrations of solar panel, battery and inverter systems in community and retail locations.

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Bruins Booster Club Inc., 75 North St., Suite 410, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Andrea F. Nuciforo Jr., 985 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Non-profit organization established to promote physical fitness, recreational opportunities, team building and sportsmanship through ice skating, hockey instruction, and skill development for boys and girls, and to solicit and accept contributions, and to maintain a coaching staff and related program elements.

Flowmo Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jawad Laraqui, same. Computer software services.

Team Nissan Inc., 25 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Robert A. Urrutia, 327 Lakewood Terrace, Newton, NJ 07860. Franchised automobile dealership.

SPRINGFIELD

AY Star Transport Inc., 258 Connecticut Ave., Springfield, MA 01104. Adnan Yildirim, 258 Connecticut Ave., Springfield, MA 01104. Long-haul trucking.

Golden Choice Staffing Inc., 181 State St., Suite 2, Springfield, MA 01103. Nurdin Z Mwanilelo, same. Staffing agency.

Wealth Beyond Bars Coalition Inc., 1069 Boston Road #1079, Springfield, MA 01129. Tamar Nicolas, same. Non-profit organization established to reduce recidivism and reduce the difficulties of finding shelter for those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Inmortales Jeep Corp., 88 Exposition Ave., West Springfield MA 01089. Alberto Medina, 38 Asinof Ave., Apt. 237, Chicopee, MA 01013. Non-profit organization comprised of individuals that have Jeeps and who run them for special activities, birthday parties, weddings, and parades.

WESTFIELD

New England Farmhouse Woodcrafting Corp., 124 Feeding Hills Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Nathan Matthew King, same. Woodworking and retail.