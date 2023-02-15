Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Altomare Jr., Salvatore P.

178 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/05/2023

Atalay, Ibrahim

25R Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/06/2023

Auclair, Amber L.

140 Pulaski St., Apt. A

West Warren, MA 01092

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/06/2023

Bonilla, Angel Isaac

837 State St., Apt. 146

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/04/2023

Brown, Richard W.

101 Dunham Road

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/11/2023

Clark, Eloise

110 Tilton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/09/2023

Collins, Jennifer

283 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/11/2023

Conde, Victor M.

Conde, Rachel R.

112 Pineview Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/12/2023

Daitch, Jason P.

a/k/a Daitch-Bergeron, Jason P.

Daitch, Kristyana E.

a/k/a Digiovanni, Kristyana E.

175 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/06/2023

Graham, Elizabeth A.

81 Fish St., Apt. 2

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/15/2023

Hutchinson, William

375 North St.

Williamstown, MA 01267

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/09/2023

McIntosh, Mellesha

121 Wayne St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/11/2023

Rivas, Libia

41 Chestnut St., Apt 305

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/11/2023

Savage, Carol Nellyne

57 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/04/2023

Stamp, Angella C.

a/k/a Morgan, Angella C.

242 Cabinet St., #1

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/13/2023