Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Altomare Jr., Salvatore P.
178 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/05/2023

Atalay, Ibrahim
25R Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2023

Auclair, Amber L.
140 Pulaski St., Apt. A
West Warren, MA 01092
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/06/2023

Bonilla, Angel Isaac
837 State St., Apt. 146
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/04/2023

Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/11/2023

Clark, Eloise
110 Tilton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/09/2023

Collins, Jennifer
283 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/11/2023

Conde, Victor M.
Conde, Rachel R.
112 Pineview Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2023

Daitch, Jason P.
a/k/a Daitch-Bergeron, Jason P.
Daitch, Kristyana E.
a/k/a Digiovanni, Kristyana E.
175 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2023

Graham, Elizabeth A.
81 Fish St., Apt. 2
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/15/2023

Hutchinson, William
375 North St.
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/09/2023

McIntosh, Mellesha
121 Wayne St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/11/2023

Rivas, Libia
41 Chestnut St., Apt 305
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/11/2023

Savage, Carol Nellyne
57 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/04/2023

Stamp, Angella C.
a/k/a Morgan, Angella C.
242 Cabinet St., #1
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/13/2023

