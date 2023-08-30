Bankruptcies

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Caliimariee
687 Federal St.
Monique Beaudry

Carz
442 State St.
Roger Brandt

Clay Mates Ceramic Café
145 State St.
Susan Hevey

Envy Yard Maintenance
68 North Liberty St.
Nicholas Vona

Gray Craig Farm
11 Jeffrey Lane
Barbara Hastings, Thomas Hastings

Pristine Apparel
19 Fuller St.
Ty Bogdanovich, Joseph Mankowsky

Sublime Carpentry
299 Mill Valley Road
Zackary Desilets

EAST LONGMEADOW

Beauty Times Nails & Spa
200 Shaker Road
Beauty Times Nails & Spa

Comb & Collar Pet Styling
55 Maple St.
Comb & Collar Pet Styling

Dr. Robert Caprile, Chiropractor
181 Maple St.
Dr. Robert Caprile

Eyesight and Surgery Associates
382 North Main St.
Eyesight and Surgery Associates

Lori Bousquet at Obsessions
8-10 Center Square
Lori Bousquet

Renew Health LLC
280 North Main St.
Renew Health LLC

Smoke N Pipe Outlet
686 North Main St.
Smoke N Pipe Outlet

Ward Renovations
14 Lee St.
Ward Renovations

HOLYOKE

Amedeo’s Pizza and Restaurant
8 North Bridge St.
Bianca Inc.

Andujar’s Pizza D’Action
232 Lyman St.
Joshua Andujar, Jessica Santana Andujar

Auto Zone #5146
2231 Northampton St.
Auto Zone Parts Inc.

Fini’s Ice Cream
2 Fini Road
Alan Fini

The Inspiration Company, LLC
50 Holyoke St.
William Waldbueser

Janjua Convenience Store
539 Pleasant St.
B&S LLC

Jason’s Mattress LLC
226 Sargeant St.
Jason Michelson

Mattress by Appointment Holyoke
226 Sargeant St.
Jason’s Mattress LLC

Neeley Group Inc.
98 Lower Westfield Road
Hector Fearfield Neeley

Old Navy
50 Holyoke St.
Old Navy LLC

Ponce Family Store
319 High St.
Efrain Resto, Maria Vargas

Quick Stop Food Mart
172 Sargeant St.
Fouzi Nahid Raheel

Stop & Go
399 Hillside Ave.
Rajman Inc.

Target Store #1232
50 Holyoke St.
Lisa Roath

Valley Springs Behavorial Health Physicians Services LLC
45 Lower Westfield Road
Lifepoint Behavorial Health Services

LONGMEADOW

413 Skin Care
651 Main St.
Virginia Miller

BARE Electrolysis & Laser Hair Removal
321 Main St., Suite 203
Gabrielle Frydel

Farm Girl Farm
22 Manville St.
Laura Meister

Hans Electrical Design
6 Forest St.
Marx Fernandez

PITTSFIELD

Anything but Basic
5 Cheshire Road
Ashley Strack

AutoZone #106451
858 Dalton Ave.
AutoZone Parts Inc.

Berkshire Net Results
411 Pomeroy Ave.
Amy Chin

Brickle Tile
25 Church St.
Adam Brickle

Cliff’s Camper Rental
146 Parkside Ave.
Radcliffe Harewood Jr.

Eva Assante LMT
5 Cheshire Road
Eva Assante

Garlington Projects
73 East New Lenox Road
Nina Garlington

George B. Crane Memorial Center
81 Linden St.
Sioga Club of Berkshire County Inc.

Liberate Deodorant
119 Lenox Ave.
Tanya LeRose

putes_woodcrafts
35 Wilson St.
Austen Dupont

Saucegod Entertainment
555 Hubbard Ave.
Dereck Carter

Secure Response
35 Hampshire St.
David Hicks

Shire Acupuncture
55 North St., Suites 203 & 205
Kacey Boos

Sportsman’s Café
415 Pecks Road
Fin Mar Holdings LLC

Ultmicro Health LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Liuqi Gu

ZZ & Co. BBQ
291 Onota St.
Michael Fox

WESTFIELD

Bruce H. Bonsall LLC
12 Salvatore Dr.
Bruce Bonsall

CBD413
13 Dubois St.
Andrew Carmel

Donna Carmel Artist/Printmaker
399 Little River Road
Donna Carmel

Eastern Touch Bodywork
83B Main St.
Liyin Zhen

E. Silver Charcuterie
36 Court St.
Cariel Lewis

Evan Martin Remodeling
327 Russellville Road
Evan Martin

Florek’s Electrical Service
948 Granville Road
Jason Florek

Intrade
334 Buck Pond Road
Vitaliy Zakharchenko

J. Goss Construction
12 Glenwood Dr.
Jarrod Goss

Kad Elite
239 Springdale Road
Dara Jarvis Spitikowski

Kim’s Online Design
10 Cherry St.
Kimberly Roque

Lunas Clean
135 Hillside Road
Alona Pascal

Maksimum Landscaping
47 Governor Dr.
Oleh Hrabovskyi

MedExpress Urgent Care
311 East Main St.
MedExpress Urgent Care P.C. Massachusetts

Roberts Construction
31 Valley View Dr.
Jeffrey Roberts

Sam’s Remodeling Service
44 Pontoosic Road
Samuil Prykhodko, Sofiia Prykhodko

State of Art HVAC
20 Pauline Lane
Dustin Cupak

Sweet & Salty Sisters
182 Falley Dr.
Joanne Bigelow, Maria Hart

Weweantic River Co.
181 Notre Dame St.
Ryan Moorhouse

William A. White MSW, LADC1
215 Springdale Road
William White

Yemelianov Services
105 Fowler St.
Ivan Yemelianov

WEST SPRINGFIELD

5 Star Food Mart
884 Westfield St.
Nazar Corp.

Balise Collision Repair Center
1800 Riverdale St.
Balise CRC Inc.

Branden Bruso Photography
30 Fabyan St.
Branden Bruso Photography

Carrie Blair Real Estate Services
123 Pine St.
Carrie Blair Real Estate Services

DB Failey and Associates
44 Craig Dr., Unit K6
DB Failey and Associates

Essential Power Massachusetts LLC
15 Agawam Ave.
Nautilus Power LLC

Pioneer Valley Lactation
258 Ashley St.
Pioneer Valley Lactation

Quality Appraisal Co.
73 Rogers Ave.
Donald Pinkerman

Shell Food Mart
173 Elm St.
Shell Food Mart

TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.
250 Dewey St.
TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.

WILBRAHAM

All-Terior Painting & Powerwashing Services
15 Shirley St.
Marcia Long

Cacela Construction
768 Glendale Road
Luis Cacela

Cycle & Praise
1964 Boston Road, Unit 1
India Keyes, Matrisa Collins

Expertbind
15 Longview Dr.
Gerard Berthiaume

K-Squared Financial
511 Springfield St.
Peter Kochanowski

The Local Table N Tap
2039 Boston Road
Christopher Arillotta

Lyft II & Bella Luna Aesthetics
2341 Boston Road, D100
Pamela Facteau, Maricely Cancel-Ortiz

Poulin Woodworking
8 Stonington Dr.
Scott Poulin

The Sugar Chalet
2133 Boston Road
Allison Henry

Unity Health Solutions
5 Sherwin Road
Kevin Farrell

Wilbraham Inn
2009 Boston Road
Mala Patel

Tags: