Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Caliimariee
687 Federal St.
Monique Beaudry
Carz
442 State St.
Roger Brandt
Clay Mates Ceramic Café
145 State St.
Susan Hevey
Envy Yard Maintenance
68 North Liberty St.
Nicholas Vona
Gray Craig Farm
11 Jeffrey Lane
Barbara Hastings, Thomas Hastings
Pristine Apparel
19 Fuller St.
Ty Bogdanovich, Joseph Mankowsky
Sublime Carpentry
299 Mill Valley Road
Zackary Desilets
EAST LONGMEADOW
Beauty Times Nails & Spa
200 Shaker Road
Beauty Times Nails & Spa
Comb & Collar Pet Styling
55 Maple St.
Comb & Collar Pet Styling
Dr. Robert Caprile, Chiropractor
181 Maple St.
Dr. Robert Caprile
Eyesight and Surgery Associates
382 North Main St.
Eyesight and Surgery Associates
Lori Bousquet at Obsessions
8-10 Center Square
Lori Bousquet
Renew Health LLC
280 North Main St.
Renew Health LLC
Smoke N Pipe Outlet
686 North Main St.
Smoke N Pipe Outlet
Ward Renovations
14 Lee St.
Ward Renovations
HOLYOKE
Amedeo’s Pizza and Restaurant
8 North Bridge St.
Bianca Inc.
Andujar’s Pizza D’Action
232 Lyman St.
Joshua Andujar, Jessica Santana Andujar
Auto Zone #5146
2231 Northampton St.
Auto Zone Parts Inc.
Fini’s Ice Cream
2 Fini Road
Alan Fini
The Inspiration Company, LLC
50 Holyoke St.
William Waldbueser
Janjua Convenience Store
539 Pleasant St.
B&S LLC
Jason’s Mattress LLC
226 Sargeant St.
Jason Michelson
Mattress by Appointment Holyoke
226 Sargeant St.
Jason’s Mattress LLC
Neeley Group Inc.
98 Lower Westfield Road
Hector Fearfield Neeley
Old Navy
50 Holyoke St.
Old Navy LLC
Ponce Family Store
319 High St.
Efrain Resto, Maria Vargas
Quick Stop Food Mart
172 Sargeant St.
Fouzi Nahid Raheel
Stop & Go
399 Hillside Ave.
Rajman Inc.
Target Store #1232
50 Holyoke St.
Lisa Roath
Valley Springs Behavorial Health Physicians Services LLC
45 Lower Westfield Road
Lifepoint Behavorial Health Services
LONGMEADOW
413 Skin Care
651 Main St.
Virginia Miller
BARE Electrolysis & Laser Hair Removal
321 Main St., Suite 203
Gabrielle Frydel
Farm Girl Farm
22 Manville St.
Laura Meister
Hans Electrical Design
6 Forest St.
Marx Fernandez
PITTSFIELD
Anything but Basic
5 Cheshire Road
Ashley Strack
AutoZone #106451
858 Dalton Ave.
AutoZone Parts Inc.
Berkshire Net Results
411 Pomeroy Ave.
Amy Chin
Brickle Tile
25 Church St.
Adam Brickle
Cliff’s Camper Rental
146 Parkside Ave.
Radcliffe Harewood Jr.
Eva Assante LMT
5 Cheshire Road
Eva Assante
Garlington Projects
73 East New Lenox Road
Nina Garlington
George B. Crane Memorial Center
81 Linden St.
Sioga Club of Berkshire County Inc.
Liberate Deodorant
119 Lenox Ave.
Tanya LeRose
putes_woodcrafts
35 Wilson St.
Austen Dupont
Saucegod Entertainment
555 Hubbard Ave.
Dereck Carter
Secure Response
35 Hampshire St.
David Hicks
Shire Acupuncture
55 North St., Suites 203 & 205
Kacey Boos
Sportsman’s Café
415 Pecks Road
Fin Mar Holdings LLC
Ultmicro Health LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Liuqi Gu
ZZ & Co. BBQ
291 Onota St.
Michael Fox
WESTFIELD
Bruce H. Bonsall LLC
12 Salvatore Dr.
Bruce Bonsall
CBD413
13 Dubois St.
Andrew Carmel
Donna Carmel Artist/Printmaker
399 Little River Road
Donna Carmel
Eastern Touch Bodywork
83B Main St.
Liyin Zhen
E. Silver Charcuterie
36 Court St.
Cariel Lewis
Evan Martin Remodeling
327 Russellville Road
Evan Martin
Florek’s Electrical Service
948 Granville Road
Jason Florek
Intrade
334 Buck Pond Road
Vitaliy Zakharchenko
J. Goss Construction
12 Glenwood Dr.
Jarrod Goss
Kad Elite
239 Springdale Road
Dara Jarvis Spitikowski
Kim’s Online Design
10 Cherry St.
Kimberly Roque
Lunas Clean
135 Hillside Road
Alona Pascal
Maksimum Landscaping
47 Governor Dr.
Oleh Hrabovskyi
MedExpress Urgent Care
311 East Main St.
MedExpress Urgent Care P.C. Massachusetts
Roberts Construction
31 Valley View Dr.
Jeffrey Roberts
Sam’s Remodeling Service
44 Pontoosic Road
Samuil Prykhodko, Sofiia Prykhodko
State of Art HVAC
20 Pauline Lane
Dustin Cupak
Sweet & Salty Sisters
182 Falley Dr.
Joanne Bigelow, Maria Hart
Weweantic River Co.
181 Notre Dame St.
Ryan Moorhouse
William A. White MSW, LADC1
215 Springdale Road
William White
Yemelianov Services
105 Fowler St.
Ivan Yemelianov
WEST SPRINGFIELD
5 Star Food Mart
884 Westfield St.
Nazar Corp.
Balise Collision Repair Center
1800 Riverdale St.
Balise CRC Inc.
Branden Bruso Photography
30 Fabyan St.
Branden Bruso Photography
Carrie Blair Real Estate Services
123 Pine St.
Carrie Blair Real Estate Services
DB Failey and Associates
44 Craig Dr., Unit K6
DB Failey and Associates
Essential Power Massachusetts LLC
15 Agawam Ave.
Nautilus Power LLC
Pioneer Valley Lactation
258 Ashley St.
Pioneer Valley Lactation
Quality Appraisal Co.
73 Rogers Ave.
Donald Pinkerman
Shell Food Mart
173 Elm St.
Shell Food Mart
TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.
250 Dewey St.
TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.
WILBRAHAM
All-Terior Painting & Powerwashing Services
15 Shirley St.
Marcia Long
Cacela Construction
768 Glendale Road
Luis Cacela
Cycle & Praise
1964 Boston Road, Unit 1
India Keyes, Matrisa Collins
Expertbind
15 Longview Dr.
Gerard Berthiaume
K-Squared Financial
511 Springfield St.
Peter Kochanowski
The Local Table N Tap
2039 Boston Road
Christopher Arillotta
Lyft II & Bella Luna Aesthetics
2341 Boston Road, D100
Pamela Facteau, Maricely Cancel-Ortiz
Poulin Woodworking
8 Stonington Dr.
Scott Poulin
The Sugar Chalet
2133 Boston Road
Allison Henry
Unity Health Solutions
5 Sherwin Road
Kevin Farrell
Wilbraham Inn
2009 Boston Road
Mala Patel