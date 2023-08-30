Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Caliimariee

687 Federal St.

Monique Beaudry

Carz

442 State St.

Roger Brandt

Clay Mates Ceramic Café

145 State St.

Susan Hevey

Envy Yard Maintenance

68 North Liberty St.

Nicholas Vona

Gray Craig Farm

11 Jeffrey Lane

Barbara Hastings, Thomas Hastings

Pristine Apparel

19 Fuller St.

Ty Bogdanovich, Joseph Mankowsky

Sublime Carpentry

299 Mill Valley Road

Zackary Desilets

EAST LONGMEADOW

Beauty Times Nails & Spa

200 Shaker Road

Beauty Times Nails & Spa

Comb & Collar Pet Styling

55 Maple St.

Comb & Collar Pet Styling

Dr. Robert Caprile, Chiropractor

181 Maple St.

Dr. Robert Caprile

Eyesight and Surgery Associates

382 North Main St.

Eyesight and Surgery Associates

Lori Bousquet at Obsessions

8-10 Center Square

Lori Bousquet

Renew Health LLC

280 North Main St.

Renew Health LLC

Smoke N Pipe Outlet

686 North Main St.

Smoke N Pipe Outlet

Ward Renovations

14 Lee St.

Ward Renovations

HOLYOKE

Amedeo’s Pizza and Restaurant

8 North Bridge St.

Bianca Inc.

Andujar’s Pizza D’Action

232 Lyman St.

Joshua Andujar, Jessica Santana Andujar

Auto Zone #5146

2231 Northampton St.

Auto Zone Parts Inc.

Fini’s Ice Cream

2 Fini Road

Alan Fini

The Inspiration Company, LLC

50 Holyoke St.

William Waldbueser

Janjua Convenience Store

539 Pleasant St.

B&S LLC

Jason’s Mattress LLC

226 Sargeant St.

Jason Michelson

Mattress by Appointment Holyoke

226 Sargeant St.

Jason’s Mattress LLC

Neeley Group Inc.

98 Lower Westfield Road

Hector Fearfield Neeley

Old Navy

50 Holyoke St.

Old Navy LLC

Ponce Family Store

319 High St.

Efrain Resto, Maria Vargas

Quick Stop Food Mart

172 Sargeant St.

Fouzi Nahid Raheel

Stop & Go

399 Hillside Ave.

Rajman Inc.

Target Store #1232

50 Holyoke St.

Lisa Roath

Valley Springs Behavorial Health Physicians Services LLC

45 Lower Westfield Road

Lifepoint Behavorial Health Services

LONGMEADOW

413 Skin Care

651 Main St.

Virginia Miller

BARE Electrolysis & Laser Hair Removal

321 Main St., Suite 203

Gabrielle Frydel

Farm Girl Farm

22 Manville St.

Laura Meister

Hans Electrical Design

6 Forest St.

Marx Fernandez

PITTSFIELD

Anything but Basic

5 Cheshire Road

Ashley Strack

AutoZone #106451

858 Dalton Ave.

AutoZone Parts Inc.

Berkshire Net Results

411 Pomeroy Ave.

Amy Chin

Brickle Tile

25 Church St.

Adam Brickle

Cliff’s Camper Rental

146 Parkside Ave.

Radcliffe Harewood Jr.

Eva Assante LMT

5 Cheshire Road

Eva Assante

Garlington Projects

73 East New Lenox Road

Nina Garlington

George B. Crane Memorial Center

81 Linden St.

Sioga Club of Berkshire County Inc.

Liberate Deodorant

119 Lenox Ave.

Tanya LeRose

putes_woodcrafts

35 Wilson St.

Austen Dupont

Saucegod Entertainment

555 Hubbard Ave.

Dereck Carter

Secure Response

35 Hampshire St.

David Hicks

Shire Acupuncture

55 North St., Suites 203 & 205

Kacey Boos

Sportsman’s Café

415 Pecks Road

Fin Mar Holdings LLC

Ultmicro Health LLC

82 Wendell Ave.

Liuqi Gu

ZZ & Co. BBQ

291 Onota St.

Michael Fox

WESTFIELD

Bruce H. Bonsall LLC

12 Salvatore Dr.

Bruce Bonsall

CBD413

13 Dubois St.

Andrew Carmel

Donna Carmel Artist/Printmaker

399 Little River Road

Donna Carmel

Eastern Touch Bodywork

83B Main St.

Liyin Zhen

E. Silver Charcuterie

36 Court St.

Cariel Lewis

Evan Martin Remodeling

327 Russellville Road

Evan Martin

Florek’s Electrical Service

948 Granville Road

Jason Florek

Intrade

334 Buck Pond Road

Vitaliy Zakharchenko

J. Goss Construction

12 Glenwood Dr.

Jarrod Goss

Kad Elite

239 Springdale Road

Dara Jarvis Spitikowski

Kim’s Online Design

10 Cherry St.

Kimberly Roque

Lunas Clean

135 Hillside Road

Alona Pascal

Maksimum Landscaping

47 Governor Dr.

Oleh Hrabovskyi

MedExpress Urgent Care

311 East Main St.

MedExpress Urgent Care P.C. Massachusetts

Roberts Construction

31 Valley View Dr.

Jeffrey Roberts

Sam’s Remodeling Service

44 Pontoosic Road

Samuil Prykhodko, Sofiia Prykhodko

State of Art HVAC

20 Pauline Lane

Dustin Cupak

Sweet & Salty Sisters

182 Falley Dr.

Joanne Bigelow, Maria Hart

Weweantic River Co.

181 Notre Dame St.

Ryan Moorhouse

William A. White MSW, LADC1

215 Springdale Road

William White

Yemelianov Services

105 Fowler St.

Ivan Yemelianov

WEST SPRINGFIELD

5 Star Food Mart

884 Westfield St.

Nazar Corp.

Balise Collision Repair Center

1800 Riverdale St.

Balise CRC Inc.

Branden Bruso Photography

30 Fabyan St.

Branden Bruso Photography

Carrie Blair Real Estate Services

123 Pine St.

Carrie Blair Real Estate Services

DB Failey and Associates

44 Craig Dr., Unit K6

DB Failey and Associates

Essential Power Massachusetts LLC

15 Agawam Ave.

Nautilus Power LLC

Pioneer Valley Lactation

258 Ashley St.

Pioneer Valley Lactation

Quality Appraisal Co.

73 Rogers Ave.

Donald Pinkerman

Shell Food Mart

173 Elm St.

Shell Food Mart

TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.

250 Dewey St.

TJL Charitable Foundation Inc.

WILBRAHAM

All-Terior Painting & Powerwashing Services

15 Shirley St.

Marcia Long

Cacela Construction

768 Glendale Road

Luis Cacela

Cycle & Praise

1964 Boston Road, Unit 1

India Keyes, Matrisa Collins

Expertbind

15 Longview Dr.

Gerard Berthiaume

K-Squared Financial

511 Springfield St.

Peter Kochanowski

The Local Table N Tap

2039 Boston Road

Christopher Arillotta

Lyft II & Bella Luna Aesthetics

2341 Boston Road, D100

Pamela Facteau, Maricely Cancel-Ortiz

Poulin Woodworking

8 Stonington Dr.

Scott Poulin

The Sugar Chalet

2133 Boston Road

Allison Henry

Unity Health Solutions

5 Sherwin Road

Kevin Farrell

Wilbraham Inn

2009 Boston Road

Mala Patel