Company Notebook

Whittlesey Named a Top 200 Accounting Firm for 2023

HOLYOKE — Whittlesey was recognized again as a Top 200 Accounting Firm in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for 2023. “We are honored to be recognized as a Top 200 Accounting Firm. This award is a testament to our sustained growth and ability to bring exceptional value to our clients,” Managing Partner and CEO Drew Andrews said. “Our unique approach of combining outstanding client service at the regional level with the technical prowess of a national entity is the differentiator that drives our growth. We are deeply thankful for the chance to serve our clients, team members, and communities.” INSIDE Public Accounting is an award-recognized newsletter for the accounting profession. It ranks the country’s top 500 accounting firms. This year nearly 600 accounting firms participated in its annual nationwide survey.

UMass Amherst Again Top-ranked for Campus Food

AMHERST — For the seventh consecutive time, UMass Amherst has earned the top spot for Best Campus Food in annual rankings published by the Princeton Review. The rankings are derived from student reports of their experiences at the schools in its annual “Best Colleges” guidebook. The 2024 rankings are based on feedback from 165,000 students at the schools in the guide. UMass Dining, the largest collegiate dining program in the U.S., is committed to providing the campus community with locally sourced, healthy, sustainable, and globally inspired cuisine, and its leadership believes in helping to build community through food.

Berkshire Black Economic Council Issues Vibe North Street Grants

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council (BBEC) announced four grant awardees for the Vibe North Street storefront recruitment grant program, in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. This grant program, funded by MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI), aims to revitalize downtown Pittsfield by supporting businesses relocating to the North Street TDI district. The awardees are Guelce Collaborative Marketing, which specializes in website development and management services for small businesses, and will use its grant award to establish a physical presence in the North Street district and expand its digital and marketing expertise to downtown Pittsfield by providing social-media management, advertising, and recording and editing support; BB’s Hot Spot LLC, which brings the flavors of Caribbean barbecue and jerk to the Berkshires, and will bring its eatery to downtown Pittsfield and add a unique culinary experience for local foodies; Dolce Rose Beauty Supply, formerly operated online and vended at pop-up events, which will now open the only Black-owned beauty-supply store within a 40-mile radius, and will use the funding to establish a brick-and-mortar presence, bringing diverse beauty products to the local community; and Brazzucas, a Brazilian market that will bring the tastes, colors, and culture of Brazil to the heart of Pittsfield, with plans to move onto North Street in the former General Store.

AIC Receives Grant to Support Mental-health Initiative for Youth

SPRINGFIELD — The Division of Occupational Therapy (OT) Services at American International College (AIC) announced its receipt of a $15,000 grant from the Hope for Youth and Families Foundation, established by Bob Bolduc, former CEO of Pride Stores. This grant will facilitate collaboration among the division, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services of Springfield (MLKFS), and the MLK Charter School of Excellence in Springfield to implement the evidence-based mental-health promotion initiative “Every Moment Counts.” The objective of this program is to empower participating youths, including 60 students in the MLK after-school program and 340 students at the MLK Charter School, through engaging activities tailored to promote mental health, enhance self-esteem, and foster resilience. This partnership is the result of a proposal developed by Professor and Post-professional OTD Faculty Lead Dr. Allison Sullivan, who also serves on the board of directors at MLKFS. AIC’s faculty leadership in this initiative offers valuable field-work opportunities for emerging practitioners enrolled in AIC’s Occupational Therapy program. Sullivan and her AIC colleague, Dr. Christine Helfrich, will provide comprehensive training to AIC OT students and staff members at both MLKFS and the MLK Charter School of Excellence on the principles of the “Every Moment Counts” program to enhance mental well-being in children. The first training session begins in late August.