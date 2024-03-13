Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2024.

AMHERST

Alkemia LLC
150 Fearing St.
Sara Russell

Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons LLC

Amherst Grant Consulting
6 University Dr., Suite 206
Michael Wright

Amherst Guitar Works
3 Sand Hill Road
Maximo Heuck

Aspen Chase
615 Main St.
Aspen Chase Woodbridge LLC

Borges Co.
370 Northampton Road, Apt. A
Oscar Borges

Gordon’s Gardens
95 Columbia Dr.
Gordon Kaufman

Hair by Harlow
220 North Pleasant St.
Lora Gross

J&J Farms
324 Meadow St.
Michael Waskiewicz, Joseph Waskiewicz Jr.

Johnson Woodworks and Remodeling LLC
333 Strong St.
William Johnson

The Laundry Club
6 University Dr.
Peter Colt

Newmarket Dentistry
28 University Dr.
Ayad Ahmed

Nouria Energy Retail Inc.
399 Northampton St.
Tony El-Nemr

PhD Painting
151 Shays St.
Laura Quinn

PZ Home Care Solutions LLC
1175 Bay Road
Heather Monoc

Stone House Farm
649 East Pleasant St.
Candace Talley

Unique Potential Educational Consulting
48 Fairfield St.
Karen Harrington

BELCHERTOWN

Barton Beeswax Candles
72 Barton Ave.
Melissa Hibler

Cold Spring Country Club
336 Chauncey Walker St.
Xiaowei Guo

Pioneer Valley Brews Cruise
18 Pepper Ridge Dr.
Scott Beaulieu

Upright Home Improvements
241 Franklin St.
Douglas Murray

DEERFIELD

2 J’s Landscaping
60 North Main St.
Joshua Candelaria

HADLEY

Exotic Auto S&S
373 River Dr.
Paul Narus

Hadley Concrete Service
35 Middle St.
Christopher Baj

Hukowicz Farm
35 East St.
Andrew Hukowicz

Joy Bowl
344 Russell St., Unit 13
Ru Jing Zhao

Meadow Street Styles
31 Meadow St.
Heather Salvatore

Smithland Pet Center
335 Russell St.
CT Gardens LLC

Supercuts
344 Russell St., Suite 7
Peterborough Group LLC

ZHI Services
245 Russell St.
Zachary Zahradnik

HOLYOKE

Clean Queen Car Wash
185 South St.
Richard Sherwood, Nicole Stasz

Jo-Ann Stores #677
2267 Northampton St.
Jo-Ann Stores LLC

Pandora
50 Holyoke St.
Pandora Ventures LLC

Rewarding Tax Services
284 Maple St.
Lidia Rodriguez

Sabracadabra
2 Loomis Ave.
Sabrina Vaissiere

Scorpio’s Lair Creations
33 Maple Crest Circle
Sarah King

A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails
50 Holyoke St.
Hoang Vo

SOUTH HADLEY

BSS Additive
46 North Main St.
Brainstorm Studio LLC

Fishing Hole
103 Main St.
Matthew Yacovone

