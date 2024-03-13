Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2024.
AMHERST
Alkemia LLC
150 Fearing St.
Sara Russell
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons LLC
Amherst Grant Consulting
6 University Dr., Suite 206
Michael Wright
Amherst Guitar Works
3 Sand Hill Road
Maximo Heuck
Aspen Chase
615 Main St.
Aspen Chase Woodbridge LLC
Borges Co.
370 Northampton Road, Apt. A
Oscar Borges
Gordon’s Gardens
95 Columbia Dr.
Gordon Kaufman
Hair by Harlow
220 North Pleasant St.
Lora Gross
J&J Farms
324 Meadow St.
Michael Waskiewicz, Joseph Waskiewicz Jr.
Johnson Woodworks and Remodeling LLC
333 Strong St.
William Johnson
The Laundry Club
6 University Dr.
Peter Colt
Newmarket Dentistry
28 University Dr.
Ayad Ahmed
Nouria Energy Retail Inc.
399 Northampton St.
Tony El-Nemr
PhD Painting
151 Shays St.
Laura Quinn
PZ Home Care Solutions LLC
1175 Bay Road
Heather Monoc
Stone House Farm
649 East Pleasant St.
Candace Talley
Unique Potential Educational Consulting
48 Fairfield St.
Karen Harrington
BELCHERTOWN
Barton Beeswax Candles
72 Barton Ave.
Melissa Hibler
Cold Spring Country Club
336 Chauncey Walker St.
Xiaowei Guo
Pioneer Valley Brews Cruise
18 Pepper Ridge Dr.
Scott Beaulieu
Upright Home Improvements
241 Franklin St.
Douglas Murray
DEERFIELD
2 J’s Landscaping
60 North Main St.
Joshua Candelaria
HADLEY
Exotic Auto S&S
373 River Dr.
Paul Narus
Hadley Concrete Service
35 Middle St.
Christopher Baj
Hukowicz Farm
35 East St.
Andrew Hukowicz
Joy Bowl
344 Russell St., Unit 13
Ru Jing Zhao
Meadow Street Styles
31 Meadow St.
Heather Salvatore
Smithland Pet Center
335 Russell St.
CT Gardens LLC
Supercuts
344 Russell St., Suite 7
Peterborough Group LLC
ZHI Services
245 Russell St.
Zachary Zahradnik
HOLYOKE
Clean Queen Car Wash
185 South St.
Richard Sherwood, Nicole Stasz
Jo-Ann Stores #677
2267 Northampton St.
Jo-Ann Stores LLC
Pandora
50 Holyoke St.
Pandora Ventures LLC
Rewarding Tax Services
284 Maple St.
Lidia Rodriguez
Sabracadabra
2 Loomis Ave.
Sabrina Vaissiere
Scorpio’s Lair Creations
33 Maple Crest Circle
Sarah King
A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails
50 Holyoke St.
Hoang Vo
SOUTH HADLEY
BSS Additive
46 North Main St.
Brainstorm Studio LLC
Fishing Hole
103 Main St.
Matthew Yacovone