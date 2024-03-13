Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of February 2024.

AMHERST

Alkemia LLC

150 Fearing St.

Sara Russell

Alpine Commons

133 Belchertown Road

Mass Alpine Commons LLC

Amherst Grant Consulting

6 University Dr., Suite 206

Michael Wright

Amherst Guitar Works

3 Sand Hill Road

Maximo Heuck

Aspen Chase

615 Main St.

Aspen Chase Woodbridge LLC

Borges Co.

370 Northampton Road, Apt. A

Oscar Borges

Gordon’s Gardens

95 Columbia Dr.

Gordon Kaufman

Hair by Harlow

220 North Pleasant St.

Lora Gross

J&J Farms

324 Meadow St.

Michael Waskiewicz, Joseph Waskiewicz Jr.

Johnson Woodworks and Remodeling LLC

333 Strong St.

William Johnson

The Laundry Club

6 University Dr.

Peter Colt

Newmarket Dentistry

28 University Dr.

Ayad Ahmed

Nouria Energy Retail Inc.

399 Northampton St.

Tony El-Nemr

PhD Painting

151 Shays St.

Laura Quinn

PZ Home Care Solutions LLC

1175 Bay Road

Heather Monoc

Stone House Farm

649 East Pleasant St.

Candace Talley

Unique Potential Educational Consulting

48 Fairfield St.

Karen Harrington

BELCHERTOWN

Barton Beeswax Candles

72 Barton Ave.

Melissa Hibler

Cold Spring Country Club

336 Chauncey Walker St.

Xiaowei Guo

Pioneer Valley Brews Cruise

18 Pepper Ridge Dr.

Scott Beaulieu

Upright Home Improvements

241 Franklin St.

Douglas Murray

DEERFIELD

2 J’s Landscaping

60 North Main St.

Joshua Candelaria

HADLEY

Exotic Auto S&S

373 River Dr.

Paul Narus

Hadley Concrete Service

35 Middle St.

Christopher Baj

Hukowicz Farm

35 East St.

Andrew Hukowicz

Joy Bowl

344 Russell St., Unit 13

Ru Jing Zhao

Meadow Street Styles

31 Meadow St.

Heather Salvatore

Smithland Pet Center

335 Russell St.

CT Gardens LLC

Supercuts

344 Russell St., Suite 7

Peterborough Group LLC

ZHI Services

245 Russell St.

Zachary Zahradnik

HOLYOKE

Clean Queen Car Wash

185 South St.

Richard Sherwood, Nicole Stasz

Jo-Ann Stores #677

2267 Northampton St.

Jo-Ann Stores LLC

Pandora

50 Holyoke St.

Pandora Ventures LLC

Rewarding Tax Services

284 Maple St.

Lidia Rodriguez

Sabracadabra

2 Loomis Ave.

Sabrina Vaissiere

Scorpio’s Lair Creations

33 Maple Crest Circle

Sarah King

A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails

50 Holyoke St.

Hoang Vo

SOUTH HADLEY

BSS Additive

46 North Main St.

Brainstorm Studio LLC

Fishing Hole

103 Main St.

Matthew Yacovone