Dulye Leadership Experience to Present Virtual Leadership Program on June 26

PITTSFIELD — Dulye Leadership Experience will present a Cultur Chat titled “The Shift You Need to Make When You Become a Leader” on Wednesday, June 26. This free virtual program begins at noon.

Prominent LinkedIn leadership voice Evan Hickok will provide tips for avoiding the biggest barriers that cause 60% of new managers to fail within the first 24 months in their role. This one-hour session is ideal for current managers and professionals seeking a future management role.

Hickok has leveraged his interest in building high-performing teams into a weekly newsletter, “Lighthouse Leadership,” and content creation on LinkedIn. He has held leadership roles in engineering and manufacturing at General Electric and General Dynamics, and has designed complex systems for the U.S. Navy and served as a program manager for multi-million-dollar projects with demanding customers.

Throughout his two-decade experience in major corporations, he has conducted extensive research on the differences between successful and struggling teams. He created an onboarding process for a Fortune 100 company that accelerated the productivity of more than 500 new hires by accelerating their connections.

Culture Chat is a career-focused program that fosters conversations and connections with professionals from different industries and companies. The interactive program format features a mini-workshop with the expert followed by small group discussions.

Reserve your virtual seat here by clicking here. There is no fee to attend, thanks to the sustained sponsorship of Dulye & Co. consulting firm.