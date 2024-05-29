Kenneth Askins Joins Westfield Bank as Mortgage Loan Officer

WESTFIELD — James Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, announced that Kenneth Askins has been appointed to the role of mortgage loan officer. He is responsible for the Connecticut towns of Granby, Bloomfield, West Hartford, and surrounding communities, and will be based out of the bank’s 12 East Granby Road location in Granby, Conn.

Askins will develop and maintain business relationships with prospective home buyers, Realtors, builders, and colleagues. He has 23 years of experience in the mortgage industry, working as a mortgage loan officer at local competitive banks prior to joining Westfield Bank. He has been recognized as a top performer multiple times throughout his career.