Franklin County CDC Block Party to Celebrate Entrepreneurs

GREENFIELD — Franklin County Community Development Corp. (CDC) will host a small-business block party on Thursday, June 6 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at its Venture Center, 324 Wells St., Greenfield.

The organization is celebrating 45 years of small-business development through business coaching and flexible financing. Attendees will hear from engaging, innovative entrepreneurs and small-business owners who have worked with the Franklin County CDC and whose ventures help power the local economy.

The party will feature music and concert-ticket giveaways from WRSI. Food truck Ginger Love Café will provide Filipino street food, and MexiRico will serve its famous limbers, a frozen dessert that originated in Puerto Rico. Beverages will also be available from Freedom Street Brewing and Stout Pigeon.

All are welcome, but RSVP is requested by clicking here. The event will be held rain or shine, but lightning would cancel it.