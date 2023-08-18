Mill District Cars & Coffee Auto Show on Aug. 20 to Bring Back EV Test Drives

NORTH AMHERST — The Cars & Coffee auto-show series returns to the Mill District’s North Square with another free collectible and classic vehicle exhibition on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. And also returning is the chance for spectators to test-drive a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle (EV).

“We’re expecting two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz EQS and GLB, to be on hand Sunday,” said Tim O’Brien of the Mill District. “Folks who’ve never experienced the unique driving experience of an EV will especially enjoy this opportunity.”

The Cars & Coffee concept has grown explosively across the U.S. as a car-collector and spectator phenomenon. By emphasizing a laid-back, everyone-welcome format, the shows typically attract a widely different mix of vehicles — and car-curious onlookers — each time they’re held.

The June edition of the series set a record with more than 70 vehicles on display, plus a new record model-year span. The cars arriving that day ranged from a 1923 Ford Model T to a 2023 Chevy Corvette.

“A century’s worth of motoring diversity in one show really demonstrates the wide appeal of the Cars & Coffee format,” O’Brien added. “One hundred years is definitely the biggest difference we’ve seen so far, but that could change with the next show.”

Trophies will be awarded at 11:45 a.m. for the crowd’s favorite domestic, import, exotic, and best overall. Everyone submitting a ballot will be entered into a free drawing for one of three Mill District General Store gift cards.