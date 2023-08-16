Elms College Names Lukman Arsalan VP of Enrollment Management and Marketing

CHICOPEE — Elms College has named Lukman Arsalan its new vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing, effective Aug. 14. In this role, Arsalan will become a member of the president’s cabinet.

“I am thrilled that Lukman has accepted the position to be Elms College’s new vice president of Enrollment Management and Marketing,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “His diverse expertise in enrollment, recruitment, financial aid, and marketing strategy are valuable assets that will help us attract highly talented students.”

Arsalan joined Elms College following his most recent appointment as the dean of Admissions and Financial Aid at King’s Academy in Madaba, Jordan. Prior to that, he served as dean of Admission at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania and director of Global Enrollment and Student Success at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He brings a wealth of experience in higher education to this leadership role at Elms and will lead the college’s strategic efforts to attract outstanding students from Massachusetts, New England, and beyond.

At King’s Academy, Arsalan achieved record-breaking application numbers and successfully launched a national campaign to attract talented students. During his tenure at Trinity College, he built a reputation for his dedication to providing a student-success ecosystem, while significantly increasing the college’s international applications, net revenue, and global brand recognition.

Arsalan is passionate about education and access. “While the challenges in higher education are daunting, they excite and energize me,” he said. “I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated Elms community and helping the college face these headwinds boldly, ensuring we meet our strategic enrollment goals.”