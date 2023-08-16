UMass Amherst Earns Seventh Straight Top Ranking for Best Campus Food

AMHERST — For the seventh consecutive time, UMass Amherst has earned the top spot for Best Campus Food in annual rankings published by the Princeton Review.

The rankings are derived from student reports of their experiences at the schools in its annual “Best Colleges” guidebook. The 2024 rankings are based on feedback from 165,000 students at the schools in the guide.

UMass Dining, the largest collegiate dining program in the U.S., is committed to providing the campus community with locally sourced, healthy, sustainable, and globally inspired cuisine, and its leadership believes in helping to build community through food.

“I’m extremely proud of our dedicated, talented, and hardworking team, whose commitment to excellence has been instrumental in our continued success,” said Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises, which includes UMass Dining. “We’re immensely grateful for our students, faculty, staff, and entire UMass administration for their support and invaluable feedback, which has contributed to shaping and enriching the quality-of-life experience. Without them, we would not have been able to achieve this remarkable feat. Their dedication and enthusiasm inspire us to continuously raise the bar and deliver exceptional dining experiences, one meal at a time.”

Toong also extended his gratitude to Chancellor Javier Reyes, Vice Chancellor Andrew Mangels, and former Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy for their leadership and continued support, which have been instrumental in UMass Amherst’s journey to culinary excellence.

“Congratulations to the entire UMass Dining team for this incredible achievement,” Mangels said. “This recognition is a testament to the great leadership, dedication, and focus on excellence all year long, which provides exceptional culinary experiences.”