UMassFive Introduces New Rewards Program for Checking Accounts

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced the latest enhancement to its checking accounts with the launch of cash back via uChoose rewards.

uChoose rewards adds yet another benefit to the Co-op Advantage Checking account that already includes better security with debit-card controls within the credit union’s online banking and mobile banking app, and the ability to earn a higher rewards dividend rate plus monthly ATM fee reimbursements each month when simple monthly qualifications are met (signing up for eDelivery of statements, having a direct deposit or ACH auto debit, and using the debit card for at least 12 purchases).

With the new uChoose cash-back rewards, points accumulate independently of qualification status, and there’s no maximum points cap imposed each month.

“When considering a new program for our debit cardholders, we really wanted something that would be rewarding to everyone, so there’s no categories or hoops to jump through once you’ve enrolled your UMassFive debit card into the uChoose rewards program,” said Craig Boivin, vice president of Marketing at UMassFive. “Our former debit-card rewards program was very focused on shopping at local businesses, and ultimately cash rewards was the best way to stay true to that value. We’re confident our members will continue to take their cash back earned and use it locally.”

When members enroll their UMassFive debit card in uChoose rewards, they earn 0.5 points for every dollar spent on all purchases, with no per-purchase limit. Points accumulate monthly and can be redeemed for cash back at any time, with no minimum points threshold needed to redeem. To learn more, visit umassfive.coop/advantage.