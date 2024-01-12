Enrollment Opens for Girls Inc. of the Valley’s 2024 Ambassador Program

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley announced its free 2024 Ambassador Program, hosting free workshops to support young professionals in the Valley with access to professional-development opportunities to grow their careers.

Applicants invited to join the Ambassador program will take part in a six-month, transformative journey with one-hour workshops hosted monthly focused on helping them develop skills — like personal finance, building mentoring relationships, and strategic grassroots fundraising — to accelerate their careers. Participants will take part in an online fundraising event held in May, along with a graduation event held in June.

The workshops will be held on the third Wednesday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom, beginning in February and running through June. Those ages 18 and older are encouraged to apply. Those interested in applying or simply wanting to learn more about the Ambassador program should click here.

“We are thrilled to offer the Ambassador Program at no cost to the young professional workforce in the Valley,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “The cohort of folks chosen for this opportunity will not only learn from industry experts and one another, but have the unique chance to put their skills into action to support youth through our May 9 fundraising day. We encourage anyone age 18 or older to apply.”