WBOA Power of 100+ Women Luncheon Slated for Jan. 25

SPRINGFIELD — The Woman Business Owners Alliance (WBOA) is launching its 2024 programs and events with the Power of 100+ Women luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield.

More than 100 local female business owners will gather to network and grow their businesses. The goal is to celebrate, support, and build synergy among female business owners from the Greater Pioneer Valley.

Registration for the event includes 2024 WBOA membership as well as a commemorative Power of 100+ Women keepsake. Visit www.wboa.org to learn more and to register for the event.

“The WBOA has been supporting women in business for over 40 years,” said Lisa Totz, president of the organization. “We provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs to learn, collaborate, and be supported on their business journey. As the WBOA tagline says, ‘don’t grow it alone.’ The Power of 100+ is a membership initiative of the WBOA to gather 100 or more women who are committed to take their business to the next level in 2024. We will do this together.”