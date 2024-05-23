Eversource Launches 2024 Main Streets Program

SPRINGFIELD — As part of its ongoing commitment to helping customers across the Commonwealth take control of their own energy use with optimized solutions, Eversource announced it will bring its successful Main Streets program to more than 40 Massachusetts communities in 2024.

Through Main Streets, sponsors of Mass Save, including Eversource, partner with municipalities to connect small-business owners with approved contractors that offer no-cost energy assessments to discuss upgrades that lower energy use and reduce costs.

“Since Eversource first launched Main Streets nearly a decade ago, it has evolved from a few events per year into an equity-driven statewide initiative that serves, on average, more than 1,000 commercial customers annually,” said Tilak Subrahmanian, Eversource’s vice president for Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility. “Main Streets provides opportunities for small and microbusinesses to improve their energy efficiency and gain a competitive edge by lowering their energy costs or demonstrating a reduced carbon footprint.

“In 2024, we continue to prioritize outreach in environmental justice communities, which often face an undue energy burden,” Subrahmanian added. “It is essential for us to connect with those customers who would most benefit from energy-efficiency measures, while supporting Massachusetts in reaching its ambitious decarbonization goals.”

Evolving from a small, Eversource-only initiative, Main Streets has continued to grow over the years, with more than half of all planned events in communities across the Commonwealth in 2024 in collaboration with other sponsors of Mass Save, including several events outside the Eversource service territory organized solely by other sponsors.

Through Main Streets, customers have saved on average nearly 13 million kWh per year — equivalent to the greenhouse-gas emissions saved from recycling over 3,000 tons of waste — as well as more than 100,000 therms of natural-gas savings annually. This year, Eversource will continue building on that success through close collaboration with local community partners, multilingual marketing efforts, and language support at in-person events.

Main Streets energy-efficiency solutions start with a no-cost, no-obligation energy assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities for small businesses, such as weatherization, insulation, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, lighting controls, and more. Improvements like installing aerators and spray valves happen on the spot at no cost to the customer. More involved projects, like the installation of energy-efficient motor controls, are scheduled for a future date. Eversource offers increased incentives for a range of energy-efficiency improvements to further offset the cost of upgrades, and interest-free financing is available for any remaining costs.

Local licensed electricians contracted by Eversource will complete approved projects and ensure minimal disruption to daily business operations, and all high-efficiency products installed as part of this initiative include warranties for both materials and labor.

Businesses interested in scheduling a no-cost, no-obligation assessment, including those in communities not part of an official Main Streets partnership this year, can click here to complete the registration form.