Eversource Named One of America’s Climate Leaders for 2024 by USA TODAY

BOSTON — For a second consecutive year, Eversource Energy has been recognized by USA TODAY and Statista Inc. as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2024. Ranked among the top utilities on the list, this distinction highlights the energy company’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions intensity, which is rooted in a commitment to sustainability throughout its operations.

“We’re deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from USA TODAY affirming our company-wide commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment and doing our part to address climate change,” Eversource Chairman, President, and CEO Joseph Nolan said. “In support of New England’s goal to realize a decarbonized future, we’re proud to serve as a catalyst for clean-energy projects that will lower emissions from the electric, heating, and transportation sectors, and we play a crucial role in advancing the climate objectives in the states that we operate. At the same time, we’re focused on reducing our own greenhouse-gas emissions, and it is a great honor to be recognized among other industry leaders.”

The USA TODAY list of America’s Climate Leaders recognizes the top 450 companies across the U.S. that have achieved the greatest reduction in their operational emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022, a measure of the amount of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue. Following Eversource’s recognition in last year’s list, the company is ranked fourth in the Energy & Utilities category and 173rd overall for 2024.