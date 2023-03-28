Eversource Top Energy Company in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2023

BOSTON — For the fourth consecutive year, Eversource Energy has been recognized by Barron’s on its list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, appearing as the top utility in the annual ranking for the second time in the last three years. Eversource’s rank also improved significantly to 17th overall on this year’s list from 40th last year, reflecting the strides the company has made in executing its strategic commitment to sustainability throughout its operations.

“This recognition is a testament of Eversource’s deep commitment to and the hard work of our employees in building a more sustainable and equitable future for our customers, our communities, and the world we all share,” Eversource Chairman, President, and CEO Joseph Nolan said. “Sustainability and strong environmental, social, and governance principles are embedded in all that we do, which will continue to serve as the foundation of our vision for providing safe, reliable service and meeting the future energy needs of our customers.”

The Barron’s list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies is based on more than 230 environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) metrics. To create the ranking, the top 1,000 publicly traded companies by market value were evaluated by how they performed for five key constituencies — customers, communities, employees, the planet, and shareholders — looking at ESG performance indicators such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions. To qualify for the list, a company must be rated above the bottom quarter in each of the five stakeholder categories.