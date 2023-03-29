The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2023.

CHICOPEE

Fleet Bank of Massachusetts

638 Memorial Dr.

$48,987.29 — Exterior renovation: replace exterior ceiling tile at both entrances and drive-up overhangs, install two new bollards on sidewalk in front of entrance, powerwash entire building exterior, touch painting on curbs where needed, refresh current landscaping and add two new shrubs, remove existing decorative metal lattice trim from two sign locations, remove or reroute exposed conduit at various locations on sides of building

Main Street Property

340 McKinstry Ave., Unit 400

$73,335 — Add exterior loading-dock structure to existing loading-dock area

James McNeill

269 Chicopee St., Unit 16

$5,212 — Remove and replace four windows

Joaquin Rodriguez

1098 Chicopee St.

$5,000 — Install sheetrock in remodeled garage, install fire door

EASTHAMPTON

Michael Banas

63-65 Main St.

N/A — Attic insulation

Willison Northampton School

90 Park St.

N/A — Locker-room renovations

HADLEY

Floranine LLC

285 Russell St.

N/A — Install wet chemical fire-suppression system

Home Depot USA Inc.

358 Russell St.

N/A — Abate and replace rotting exterior framing members

LEE

723 School Street LLC

232 Main St.

$20,000 — Insulate attic and walls

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc.

190 Meadow St.

$1,500 — Add four walls to make three storage areas in sales-center basement

LENOX

CR Resorts LLC

165 Kemble St.

$975,000 — Re-roof tennis courts at Canyon Ranch

Lenox Collection LLC

16 Church St.

$79,000 — Install sprinkler system on floors without fire protection

NORTHAMPTON

25 Williams LLC

25 Williams St.

$8,000 — Insulation and weatherization

1924 LLC

49 Round Hill Road

$80,000 — Selective interior demolition at Coolidge Hall to prepare for future remodel

Aster Associates LLC

80 Barrett St.

$21,000 — Build structure for basement egress

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$15,000 — Add bathroom to yoga studio and ADA bathroom to coffee shop

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$99,671 — Repairs to storage building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

ES 21 Center Street LLC

21 Center St.

$5,000 — Repairs to walls

Massachusetts Audubon Society LLC

36 Hampden St.

N/A — Install sprinkler system

Northampton Community Music Center Inc.

139 South St.

$248,227 — Window replacement and addition of vestibule

Pioneer Valley Ventures LLC

52 Maple St.

$40,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Trident Realty Corp.

15 Hawley St., Unit G

$21,500 — Replace drywall, repair stairs

W&N Summer LLC

55 South Park Terrace

$2,000 — Insulation and weatherization

Workroom Design Studio

14 Green St.

$19,800 — Fit-out for design studio showroom

PITTSFIELD

Lee Bank

180 South St.

$6,500 — Install maintenance shed on existing dumpster pad

Thimot Marifant

251 Second St.

$17,049 — Roofing

One Twenty Onota Street LLC

53 West Union St.

$6,428 — Install fire-alarm system to monitor sprinkler system

SPRINGFIELD

125 Paridon Street LLC

125 Paridon St.

$35,000 — Remove and replace 12 AT&T antennas

Tina Chandler

1206 Boston Road

$75,500 — Interior renovation of dentist office, remove and replace 14 windows, repair chimney

Shiv Shiv Corp.

1356 Boston Road

$6,000 — Install new framing and joist hangers for exterior overhang ceiling on Howard Johnson detached building

Shiv Shiv Corp.

1356 Boston Road

$6,000 — Install new framing and joist hangers for exterior overhang ceiling on Howard Johnson main building

Tim Smith

1755 Boston Road

$126,392 — Roofing at Falcetti Music