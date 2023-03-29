Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2023.
CHICOPEE
Fleet Bank of Massachusetts
638 Memorial Dr.
$48,987.29 — Exterior renovation: replace exterior ceiling tile at both entrances and drive-up overhangs, install two new bollards on sidewalk in front of entrance, powerwash entire building exterior, touch painting on curbs where needed, refresh current landscaping and add two new shrubs, remove existing decorative metal lattice trim from two sign locations, remove or reroute exposed conduit at various locations on sides of building
Main Street Property
340 McKinstry Ave., Unit 400
$73,335 — Add exterior loading-dock structure to existing loading-dock area
James McNeill
269 Chicopee St., Unit 16
$5,212 — Remove and replace four windows
Joaquin Rodriguez
1098 Chicopee St.
$5,000 — Install sheetrock in remodeled garage, install fire door
EASTHAMPTON
Michael Banas
63-65 Main St.
N/A — Attic insulation
Willison Northampton School
90 Park St.
N/A — Locker-room renovations
HADLEY
Floranine LLC
285 Russell St.
N/A — Install wet chemical fire-suppression system
Home Depot USA Inc.
358 Russell St.
N/A — Abate and replace rotting exterior framing members
LEE
723 School Street LLC
232 Main St.
$20,000 — Insulate attic and walls
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc.
190 Meadow St.
$1,500 — Add four walls to make three storage areas in sales-center basement
LENOX
CR Resorts LLC
165 Kemble St.
$975,000 — Re-roof tennis courts at Canyon Ranch
Lenox Collection LLC
16 Church St.
$79,000 — Install sprinkler system on floors without fire protection
NORTHAMPTON
25 Williams LLC
25 Williams St.
$8,000 — Insulation and weatherization
1924 LLC
49 Round Hill Road
$80,000 — Selective interior demolition at Coolidge Hall to prepare for future remodel
Aster Associates LLC
80 Barrett St.
$21,000 — Build structure for basement egress
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$15,000 — Add bathroom to yoga studio and ADA bathroom to coffee shop
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$99,671 — Repairs to storage building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
ES 21 Center Street LLC
21 Center St.
$5,000 — Repairs to walls
Massachusetts Audubon Society LLC
36 Hampden St.
N/A — Install sprinkler system
Northampton Community Music Center Inc.
139 South St.
$248,227 — Window replacement and addition of vestibule
Pioneer Valley Ventures LLC
52 Maple St.
$40,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Trident Realty Corp.
15 Hawley St., Unit G
$21,500 — Replace drywall, repair stairs
W&N Summer LLC
55 South Park Terrace
$2,000 — Insulation and weatherization
Workroom Design Studio
14 Green St.
$19,800 — Fit-out for design studio showroom
PITTSFIELD
Lee Bank
180 South St.
$6,500 — Install maintenance shed on existing dumpster pad
Thimot Marifant
251 Second St.
$17,049 — Roofing
One Twenty Onota Street LLC
53 West Union St.
$6,428 — Install fire-alarm system to monitor sprinkler system
SPRINGFIELD
125 Paridon Street LLC
125 Paridon St.
$35,000 — Remove and replace 12 AT&T antennas
Tina Chandler
1206 Boston Road
$75,500 — Interior renovation of dentist office, remove and replace 14 windows, repair chimney
Shiv Shiv Corp.
1356 Boston Road
$6,000 — Install new framing and joist hangers for exterior overhang ceiling on Howard Johnson detached building
Shiv Shiv Corp.
1356 Boston Road
$6,000 — Install new framing and joist hangers for exterior overhang ceiling on Howard Johnson main building
Tim Smith
1755 Boston Road
$126,392 — Roofing at Falcetti Music