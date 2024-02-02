Executive Director Claudia Pazmany Leaving Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced the resignation of Executive Director Claudia Pazmany, effective Feb. 28. Pazmany has led the chamber for the past five and a half years, growing it to over 400 members while leading it through the pandemic. The chamber will launch a search for its next executive director immediately.

“I believe in the power of a chamber, its ability and power to connect, collaborate, and be a true catalyst for change and growth in the business community. I especially believe in our Amherst Area Chamber and all its capacity to connect the communities it serves,” Pazmany wrote in announcing her resignation. “I arrived to this position with a commitment to bringing the chamber to its full potential. Together, we have accomplished that while redefining what true partnership looks like. I look forward to seeing its next stages of growth while I return to the field of philanthropy, to which I am steadily drawn.”

With Pazmany’s help, the Amherst Area Chamber has built a strong foundation with deeply rooted partnerships year after year and a dedicated staff focused on meeting the needs of its members and the business community. The chamber has hosted valuable events for members and the broader community to network, enjoy locations in the Greater Amherst area, and meet new people. Events such as Margarita Madness, the annual golf tournament, and the A+ Awards have all grown in recent years.

Under her leadership, the chamber also established a diversity, equity, and inclusion task force and has advocated with local town governments on items of interest to its members. The chamber has continued its outreach to members in an effort to promote their businesses through workshops and monthly Arrive at 5 networking events.

In 2023, Pazmany and Gabrielle Gould from the Amherst Business Improvement District were recognized by BusinessWest as Difference Makers for their joint work on pandemic relief for small businesses. Pazmany brought in critical funding to support the chamber and area tourism, launching the “What’s Next Greater Amherst” marketing campaign.

Heidi Flanders, president of the chamber’s board of directors, assured members and the community that the chamber remains dedicated to its mission throughout this leadership change.

“As the chamber works through the transition, the office will be fully staffed, and we expect all programs and events to continue as scheduled,” Flanders noted. “The chamber board and our robust committees will be assisting the chamber staff to ensure continuity. We want to wish Claudia the best as she pursues the next chapter in her journey and returns to her roots in philanthropy.”

Anyone interested in applying for the executive director position should inquire at [email protected].