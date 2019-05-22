Florence Bank, City of Springfield Collaborate on Greenleaf Community Center Upgrade

SPRINGFIELD — Florence Bank and the city of Springfield are working together to upgrade the basketball court at Greenleaf Community Center in time for summer, school vacation, and neighborhood pickup games.

Work to repave and paint the court began earlier in May and is expected to be complete before school ends in June. Two new hoops and backboards will also be installed.

“We are thrilled to have this project underway because we know the children in the neighborhood will benefit this summer — and for many summers to come,” said Florence Bank President and CEO John Heaps Jr.

Nearly two years ago, Florence Bank opened its first branch in Hampden County at 1010 Union St. in West Springfield, and last fall, a second branch opened at 1444 Allen St.

“It’s important that we show the community we care about the things that are important to them,” Heaps said. “We like to be good neighbors.”

Florence Bank and the city each contributed $15,000 to the project. A celebratory event will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rain date of June 19.