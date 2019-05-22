White Lion Brewing to Debut Summer Beer Garden Today

SPRINGFIELD — Starting today, May 22, White Lion Brewing will expand on its highly recognized White Lion Wednesday pop-up concept which was recognized in 2017 by Food and Wine magazine as a beer garden to visit. This year’s White Lion Summer Beer Garden is sponsored by MassLive and will operate on the corner of Bridge and Main streets each Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

“Springfield continues to witness an uptick in general attractions,” General Manager Ray Berry said. “There is a lot of creativity taking place in every corner of the city. The company expanded White Lion Wednesday due to customer demand and requests for a permanent outdoor venue, in turn allowing us to hire 10 seasonal employees. We tied in some well-known proprietors from across New England to add substance and impact; you have to evolve and bring new ideas into the fold. What worked last year rarely works in today’s ‘what’s new’ consumer-driven market; it will get stale and old very quick.”

This week’s events offer a glimpse of what to expect all summer. Today features the Standing Bear Band with Tom Shields and Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck; Thursday features DJ Anomally and Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck; Friday features the Buddy McEarns Band, Blaze, and Johnny’s Hot Dog House Food Truck; and Saturday is Family Fun Day, with food by Elegant Affairs.

Follow White Lion Brewing on all social-media platforms for ongoing updates. Interested vendors, community organizations, and businesses are encouraged to reach out at [email protected] for more information.