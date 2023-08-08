Florence Bank Presents 2023 Community Support Award to Tim Deshaies

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently presented its 2023 Community Support Award to Tim Deshaies, director of Retail Operations at the bank.

The Community Support Award was established by the bank in 1997 as a means of formally recognizing employees who are active in the community and give their personal and professional time to local nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the award recipient can select an organization to which the bank will donate $500. Deshaies has chosen the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, citing the work the organization does with horse-assisted therapy for people in the community.

Deshaies came to Florence Bank in 2007. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. He is active in the community, serving as treasurer of the Therapeutic Equestrian Center and the Wistariahurst Foundation, vice president of Black Horse Trust, and director of Mansir Trust.

“We are pleased to shine a spotlight on Tim because we are proud of all the important work he does in the community,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Tim well-deserves the Community Support Award.”