Jane Wolfe Completes Inaugural ABA Wharton Leadership Lab

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced that Jane Wolfe, executive vice president of Residential Lending, successfully completed the inaugural American Bankers Assoc. (ABA) Wharton Leadership Lab at the University of Pennsylvania last week. She earned an ABA Wharton Executive Leadership Certificate, a prestigious credential that demonstrates her excellence in leadership and strategic planning.

The ABA Wharton Leadership Lab is a rigorous, immersive program that challenges executive bankers on the reality of leadership in today’s world at an Ivy League level. The program, which included 42 students, covers topics such as creating and sharing a vision, goal setting, managing talent, driving innovation, and sustaining meaningful relationships.

Wolfe is a valuable member of GCB’s senior leadership team and a leader in the residential-lending industry, with more than 20 years of experience providing service and solutions to the bank’s customers and partners. Her participation in the ABA Wharton Leadership Lab reflects her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

“Jane is an outstanding leader at GCB,” said Tony Worden, Greenfield Cooperative Bank president and CEO. “We are thrilled that she completed this prestigious program and earned this well-deserved recognition. We congratulate her on this achievement and look forward to her continued success.”