Florence Bank Presents 2023 President’s Award to Three Employees

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently presented its 2023 President’s Award to three staff members for exceptional service.

Established in 1995, the President’s Award recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Awardees are nominated by their colleagues at the bank.

This year’s award recognizes Calli Paulin, a teller at the bank since 2021; Aaron Bonneau, an IT administrator who has worked at the bank since 2019; and David Lipson, a marketing research analyst who came on board in 2018.

Paulin attended Bay Path University in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. Bonneau holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UMass Amherst. Lipson holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business management from Western New England University.

“These employees embody the qualities we value at Florence Bank, hard work, determination, patience, enthusiasm, and compassion among them,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “They have built enduring relationships with colleagues and customers alike, giving their peers good reasons to nominate them.”