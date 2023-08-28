Monson Savings Bank Supports Springfield Business Improvement District

MONSON — Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO, recently met with Samantha Savoie, Marketing & Creative Services project manager at the Springfield Business Improvement District (SBID), and Michelle Grout, SBID executive director, to present them with a $4,000 contribution in support of SBID’s mission.

“Monson Savings is grateful to be a part of the Springfield community,” Moriarty said. “We are so filled with gratitude to be a part of this amazing community. Likewise, we are grateful for this opportunity to support the community through the Springfield BID.”

Since 1998, the Springfield Business Improvement District has aimed to be a driving force of economic, cultural, and social development in downtown Springfield. Its mission is to facilitate growth within the downtown community and utilize resources efficiently. SBID aims to achieve city revitalization through increased marketing and visibility, partnerships with cultural organizations, keeping the streets safe and clean, improving and renewing infrastructure, and focusing on developing local business. Through these outlets, it aims to assist in building a city that attracts a wide audience to live, work, and play.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Monson Savings Bank,” Grout said. “Their contribution supports Springfield’s annual Restaurant Week in June. This event encourages people to gather and enjoy the diversity of cuisines the city offers and supports our local economy. We are grateful to Monson Savings Bank for supporting our community programming.”