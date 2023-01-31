Florence Bank Promotes Nicolle Marceau

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Nicolle Marceau to branch manager of the Granby branch.

With 10 years of retail banking experience, Marceau was hired in October 2022 and has worked in the bank’s Belchertown, Amherst, and Florence branches. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westfield State College and is certified in business banking.

In the community, Marceau coaches youth sports for the South Hadley Recreation Department and will soon be a member of the Parent Teacher Assoc. for Mosier Elementary School and the Plains Elementary School Council, both also in South Hadley.

“We are pleased to appoint Nicolle as the new branch manager of our Granby branch,” said Shelley Daughdrill, retail banking director and senior vice president of Retail Administration. “She provides excellent customer service and will excel in her new position.”