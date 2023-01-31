Daily News

Florence Bank Promotes Nicolle Marceau

By 2

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Nicolle Marceau to branch manager of the Granby branch.

With 10 years of retail banking experience, Marceau was hired in October 2022 and has worked in the bank’s Belchertown, Amherst, and Florence branches. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westfield State College and is certified in business banking.

In the community, Marceau coaches youth sports for the South Hadley Recreation Department and will soon be a member of the Parent Teacher Assoc. for Mosier Elementary School and the Plains Elementary School Council, both also in South Hadley.

“We are pleased to appoint Nicolle as the new branch manager of our Granby branch,” said Shelley Daughdrill, retail banking director and senior vice president of Retail Administration. “She provides excellent customer service and will excel in her new position.”

Tags:

Related Posts

Bulkley Richardson Promotes Liz Zuckerman to Partner

By

United Way of Pioneer Valley Partners with Stop & Shop for Fundraiser

By

Original Car Detailing Open for Business in Agawam

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis