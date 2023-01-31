Latino Economic Development Corp. Awards Mini-grants to Nine Businesses

SPRINGFIELD — The Latino Economic Development Corp. awarded nine grants to Latino-owned businesses that are focusing on growing in the new year. This round includes a security business, a honey farmer, a bakery on wheels, and a juice bar, just to name a few.

The LEDC is excited to offer not only these grants, but also the services of more than 25 business coaches to help the recipients achieve the goals for their business.

The grantees include Pedro Arroyo, Juguitos Healthy Grab & Go ($2,500), Jose Burgos, Burgos & Son Trucking LLC ($3,000), Stephanie Figueroa, 50/50 Food Truck ($2,000), Josh Montanez, who works in security ($1,000), and Thomas Peralta, Thomas’ Cleaning ($1,000), all in Springfield; Gustavo Agudelo, Agudelo Apiary ($2,000), Johnny Colon, JC Carriers ($1,000), and Erika Matos, Top-Flight Nutrition ($2,000), all in Holyoke; and Ricardo Diaz-Vargas, Faded Barber Lounge in Chicopee ($2,500).

“In the beginning of the year, businesses and entrepreneurs are ready to grow, start, and expand,” said Andrew Melendez, CEO of the Latino Economic Development Corp. “I am excited our team has been working hard to help these nine businesses from Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.”