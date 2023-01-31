Holyoke Community College Launching Pickleball Clinics

HOLYOKE — Starting Feb. 11, Holyoke Community College (HCC) will begin a series of Saturday pickleball clinics for beginners and those who want to improve their game all the way up to tournament-level play.

The group classes will be led by pickleball coach and racquet sports instructor Kelly Canniff, who has 25 years of experience educating children, adolescents, and adults.

All sessions run on Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on the new indoor pickleball courts at Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave. The cost for each three-session series is $75.

“It’s a new craze, it’s good for the community, and we’re a community-based organization,” said Tom Stewart, HCC’s director of Athletics. “Our goal is to offer something for all abilities, all ages, and all levels. Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced player, there are other people we can place you with.”

“Beginner Pickleball” will run on three consecutive Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18, and 25, and covers the rules of play, court layout, equipment, basic game play, and strategy.

“Advanced Beginner Pickleball” will run March 4, 18, and April 1, and is designed for players who have taken the beginner classes or already have some familiarity and experience with the game and want to advance their play by improving their groundstrokes, overhead shots, volleys, and serves, as well as adding direction, control, and accuracy.

“Intermediate Pickleball” runs April 8, 15, and 22 and will help players better understand court positioning; sustain longer rallies; improve strokes, volley, and drop shots; and focus on moving to the NVZ line, which marks the ‘non-volley zone,’ also known as the ‘kitchen.’

“Advanced Pickleball,” on May 13, 20, and 27, is designed to prepare players for tournament-level play, with practice to help them improve shot variety and accuracy and develop better strategies for playing doubles.

To register, visit hcc.edu/health-and-fitness.