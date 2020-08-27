CFWM Distributes $4.3M in Mass COVID-19 Relief Fund Grants

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Mass. (CFWM) has announced that it has distributed $4.3 million in grants from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. These grants are a part of the $6.4 million overall awarded through the CFWM COVID-19 Response Fund to support Western Mass. nonprofits serving the most vulnerable populations in the midst of the pandemic.

In addition to the resources from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, more than 700 donors, including individuals, foundations, and businesses have contributed to CFWM’s COVID-19 Response Fund. To date, $8.2 million has been contributed to the CFWM Fund.

The Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund supports those across the state most impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis, focusing on essential frontline workers and vulnerable populations, including the homeless, immigrant populations, people with disabilities and those facing food insecurity. The Fund works in concert with regional community foundations and nonprofit leaders who partner with local leaders to understand the response and relief landscape, strategically filling in where gaps are pronounced.

CFWM has also announced a new round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund to 37 local nonprofit organizations totaling $925K, addressing immediate needs during the pandemic: They are:

Arise, Bayanihan Association of America, Bethlehem House, Caring Health Center, Cutchins Programs for Children & Families, Dakin Valley Humane Society, Ellie Fund, Enlace de Familias de Holyoke/Holyoke Family Network, Family Outreach of Amherst, a program of CHD, Friends of Chicopee Senior Citizens, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity, and Greenfield Community College Foundation.

Also, Hilltown Community Health Centers, Holyoke Community College Foundation, Home City Development, Lovin’ Spoonfuls, Make-It Springfield, Manna Soup Kitchen, New England Farm Workers’ Council, a program of Partners for Community, New England Learning Center for Women in Transition, New North Citizens’ Council, Nuestras Raices, People’s Medicine Project, a program of Western MA Training Consortium, Revitalize Community Development Corporation, South End Community Center, Springfield Rescue Mission, and Springfield Technical Community College Foundation.

Also, Stone Soup Café, a program of All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist, The Performance Project, the Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps, the Salvation Army – Springfield Corps, Treehouse Foundation, United Way of Pioneer Valley, Urban League of Springfield, Way Finders, Valley Radio Reading Service dba Valley Eye Radio, and YWCA of Western Massachusetts.

“We are grateful for the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, the statewide collaboration established to help our most vulnerable fellow citizens and the front-line nonprofit organizations that are responding to their needs in this time of crisis,” said Katie Allan Zobel, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. “Thanks to this funding, we have reached many more individuals and families in our region.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley was established to provide grants to community nonprofit organizations serving the needs of the most vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic in Western Massachusetts.

The Community Foundation welcomes additional donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. 100% of donations go to community needs. Gifts can be made online at: www.communityfoundation.org/covid19.