The Wealth Transition Collective Welcomes Ashley Hopkins, Jennifer Cooke

HOLYOKE — The Wealth Transition Collective (TWTC) recently announced two additions to its firm. Ashley Hopkins has joined the firm as director of Client Services & Operations. In her role, she will be responsible for new business implementation and five-star concierge service to firm clients. She has more than six years of experience in the financial-services industry.

“Ashley has already had a profound impact on the firm and our clients,” TWTC CEO Greg Sheehan said.

Jennifer Cooke joined the Wealth Transition Collective as a retirement-plan advisor. In her role, she is responsible for all 401(k), 403(b), cash-balance and defined-benefit plan business, including employee education. She helps her clients stay in compliance with ERISA standards for employer-sponsored retirement plans. With more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of the retirement-plan business, she acts as a co-fiduciary on retirement plans for business owners throughout New England.

Cooke is a certified retirement-plan specialist, a certified plan fiduciary advisor, and an accredited investment fiduciary.

“The depth of knowledge and experience that Jennifer brings with her to the firm in this niche market is unparalleled,” Sheehan said. “To add this suite of services to the firm offerings certainly gives us a differential advantage in the marketplace.”