Four Attorneys Join Bulkley Richardson

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson, with offices in Springfield and Hadley, recently welcomed four attorneys to the firm.

Matthew Dziok earned a juris doctor degree from Western New England University School of Law, where he graduated second in his class. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UMass Boston.

Briana Dawkins is a graduate of Western New England University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Curry College, summa cum laude. She was an intern at the U.S. Department of Labor and the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Shriti Shah graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law. She received a master’s degree in Management Studies in 2007 and a bachelor’s degree in commerce in 2004 from the University of Mumbai.

Jacob Kosakowski is a graduate of Suffolk University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst, summa cum laude. He served as an intern for Chief Justice Paul Dawley and the Child Abuse Unit of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

“The hiring of these four talented lawyers is consistent with the firm’s ongoing strategy for continued growth,” said Kevin Maynard, chair of the firm’s hiring committee. “Briana, Shriti, and Jacob are all graduates of Bulkley Richardson’s enhanced Summer Associate Program, so we had the pleasure of working with them last summer. And Matt’s experience as a private investigator and clerking for an area law office will help him integrate well into our litigation practice. We are confident they will each make significant contributions to the firm.”