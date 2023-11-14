Freedom Credit Union Collecting Donations for Westover Galaxy Community Council

SPRINGFIELD — During the month of November, Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout Western Mass. to help Westover Galaxy Community Council support military service members and their families at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Chicopee.

“At Freedom Credit Union, our members and staff are honored to support our military and the brave individuals who give so much to protect and defend our nation,” President Glenn Welch said. “Throughout the year, and especially around the holidays, being away from family is one of the biggest challenges they face. The Westover Galaxy Community Council works to ease this difficulty by helping keep the members of our military connected to their families and homes, while also providing resources to their family members.”

Formed in 1988 as a committee within the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and incorporated as an independent organization in 1989, the Westover Galaxy Community Council is an organization made up of veterans, local businesspeople, and other citizens who support the men, women, and mission of Westover ARB. Within Department of Defense guidelines, Westover Galaxy Community Council raises funds to contribute to events and special needs at Westover, the largest Air Reserve base in the nation.

“Whether or not you are a Freedom member, please join us in supporting those who keep us safe,” Welch said. “Stop by any one of our branches to make a cash donation.”