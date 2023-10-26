Freedom Credit Union Raises More Than $2,700 for Food Bank

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the months of July and August, Freedom Credit Union raised more than $2,700 through its annual summer food drive for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. In addition to cash donations, Freedom also collected non-perishable food items.

“Thanks to the generosity of our members and staff, we were able to make a substantial donation of both money and non-perishable food for the Food Bank,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “Every donation makes a difference, and we are proud to help erase food insecurity in our community.”

Since 1982, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has helped provide much-needed food to area residents in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. It sources its products from donations, which it distributes to participating pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout the region.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Freedom Credit Union,” Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Andrew Morehouse said. “With a food assistance network of 172 local food pantries in all four counties of Western Massachusetts, we will certainly put these dollars and food donations to good use.”