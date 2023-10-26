The Great Halloween Drive-Thru Begins Final Weekend of Season Tonight

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Campiti Ventures welcomed visitors from across the region in its opening weekend at the Great Halloween Drive-Thru. A one-of-a-kind, kid-friendly, family experience full of holograms, projection technology, and spooky scenes, the drive-thru event will close out its season tonight through Sunday, Oct. 26-29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sunrise Park in Suffield, Conn. Tickets cost $30 per car (cash only) paid at the entrance. The Great Halloween Drive-Thru draws visitors from across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and beyond.

This is the third annual Halloween event at Sunrise Park. The half-mile journey through the park will take families on a spooky, family, and kid-friendly route with no live actors and no jump scares. Visitors will travel in their vehicles and wind through a ‘haunted forest’ filled with friendly ghosts, grinning pumpkins, mischievous witches, and special effects with whimsical creatures that come to life in the dark. With captivating hologram shows, dazzling visuals, and a touch of magic, the Great Halloween Drive-Thru is the perfect way for families to enjoy the spirit of the season in a safe and memorable way.

“We are so thrilled to be welcomed back for another year of spooky fun,” creator Frank Campiti said. “People come from all over Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York to experience this event. Parents and grandparents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids, and this is an experience the whole family can enjoy together. Kids really love the magic of the holograms and projection shows — adults do, too! We have families coming back multiple nights, friends looking for something festive and fun to do together, couples on date night — this is the kind of event people of all ages enjoy.”

A portion of each admission will be used to fund the town’s 2024 Suffield Summer Fair and Fireworks. The Great Halloween Drive-Thru and the Suffield Summer Fair Fireworks are sponsored by Artioli Dodge Chrysler Ram and Amp Electrical Inc. For information on the Great Halloween Drive-Thru, visit thegreathalloweendrivethru.com.