Freedom Credit Union Welcomes Michael Laga to Loan Production Office

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union recently welcomed Mortgage Loan Originator Michael Laga to its Loan Production Office at 115 Elm St. in Enfield, Conn. In this role, Laga works with homebuyers to assess their financial status and credit, recommend the best loan products, and guide members through the homebuying process.

“We are delighted to bring Michael’s nearly three decades of experience to bear for the benefit of our members in Connecticut as well as the greater Northampton area in Massachusetts,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “He is quickly proving to be a valuable and adept addition to our team of exceptional mortgage loan originators.”

Laga graduated from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and played professional baseball for 14 years on teams including the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants.

Freedom’s Loan Production Office opened in Enfield in November 2022. It is dedicated exclusively to mortgage and business lending. John Santaniello, assistant vice president of Member Business Lending, also works from this office, helping businesses that are seeking loans, including term, Small Business Administration, commercial real estate, and commercial vehicle loans.

Freedom membership is available to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Hartford or Tolland counties in Connecticut, in addition to Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Berkshire counties in Massachusetts.