Mayhew Tools Presented with Manufacturing Leadership Award

TURNERS FALLS — Mayhew Tools in Turners Falls received an award for Outstanding Leadership Skills in the Manufacturing Industry at the eighth annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony. This ceremony is part of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up held in Polar Park in Worcester, hosted by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and other partners.

State Sen. Jo Comerford and state Rep. Natalie Blais nominated Mayhew for this award. Mayhew Tools, the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the country, has expanded over 160-plus years without losing sight of its heritage. This includes keeping its headquarters in Western Mass., home to its corporate office and 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

“Mayhew Tools is a family-owned hand-tool manufacturer operating in Franklin County since 1856,” said John and Bill Lawless, owners and presidents of Mayhew Tools. “We are proud of our rich heritage, manufacturing capabilities, and our innovative and dedicated team. We are extremely thankful to all our team members who strive to make high-quality USA-made tools every day. We wouldn’t be where we are today without them. Receiving this award is a true testament to their dedication and hard work.”

Comerford and Blais will visit and tour Mayhew’s facility in Turners Falls and congratulate John and Bill Lawless and their team later this fall.

“For more than 160 years, Mayhew Tools has been doing business in Franklin County and on the cutting edge of steel-product manufacturing,” Comerford said. “Not only that, but they have offered good jobs and steady employment for many years to those who need it most. I’m proud to represent Mayhew Tools in the Senate.”

Added Blais, “our region has a history of manufacturing built proudly on a dedicated and highly skilled workforce. I am honored to join Senator Jo Comerford in recognizing Mayhew Manufacturing’s exceptional contributions to the local economy.”