GCB to Empower First-time Homebuyers with Free Information Sessions

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) is hosting two free information sessions designed to equip first-time homebuyers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the homebuying journey. Led by Victor Rodriguez, GCB’s assistant vice president of Mortgage Origination, these sessions will provide valuable insights from industry experts on various aspects of purchasing a home.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at EforAll Holyoke, 193 High St.; and Tuesday, June 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at GCB’s South Hadley branch, 487 Newton St.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the homebuying process, from financing options to legal considerations. Key topics covered include the impact of credit on mortgages and strategies to secure a favorable rate; the benefits of GCB’s mortgage programs designed specifically for first-time homebuyers; how a pre-approval strengthens an offer and gives a buyer an edge in a competitive market; and the process beyond financing, featuring insights from guest speakers, including a real-estate agent who will discuss home-shopping strategies and a real-estate attorney who will explain the purchase-and-sale contract and closing process.

Space is limited. For more information, visit www.greenfieldcoopbank.com/events. These sessions are for informational purposes only and do not offer certificates of completion.