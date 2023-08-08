GCC Selected by National Think Tank to Improve Equity, Funding in Regional Workforce

GREENFIELD — To help bring equity to the forefront of the workforce in the region, Greenfield Community College (GCC) has been chosen to participate in the Community College Workforce Transformation & Implementation cohort by New America.

GCC is one of just 15 community colleges in the U.S. and the only institution in New England chosen to participate in the cohort by the national public-policy think tank. The selection gives GCC’s Workforce Development office unique access to best practices, tools, research, and experts to implement innovations in workforce equity.

“We’re honored to have been selected to join this impressive cohort. Our inclusion means a lot to our own equity efforts at GCC but means even more to the region as GCC can become a leader in building a more equitable workforce throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties,” said Kristin Cole, vice president of Workforce Development. “Working closely with regional employers and community partners like the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board, GCC is laser-focused on accelerating the development of high-quality and affordable workforce-training programs with credentials that will lead to quality jobs and careers for all members of our community.”

GCC President Michelle Schutt added that “being selected into the Community College Workforce Transformation & Implementation cohort with New America is a momentous accomplishment for Greenfield Community College. Intentional focus on workforce equitability will benefit the entire Pioneer Valley.”

The work, which will take place over the next 18 months, will assist GCC in implementing innovative policies to better align workforce and economic development, modernize college-wide data infrastructure, and diversify the financing of workforce programs to better serve the residents and employers of Franklin and Hampshire counties.